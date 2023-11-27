NFL Rumors: Fox's Greg Olsen Interested in Panthers HC Job After Frank Reich Firing

Sam Hodde/Getty Images

Greg Olsen would be interested in the Carolina Panthers coaching job should the organization approach him, according to The Athletic's Joseph Person and Richard Deitsch.

The Panthers fired Frank Reich on Monday.

Olsen, 38, has spent the past two seasons as the color analyst on Fox's No. 1 NFL crew following his retirement after the 2020 season.

A two-time All-Pro, Olsen spent nine seasons of his career with the Panthers, ultimately signing a one-day contract to retire in Carolina following a final season with the Seattle Seahawks.

Considering that Olsen's lone coaching experience comes from his time as his son's Pop Warner coach, it'd be a pretty big leap for him to take over the helm of an NFL franchise, even with his legend status in Carolina.

After all, it's not often that former players go straight from the broadcast booth to the sidelines as a coach. And it's a particularly a risky move after both of owner David Tepper's first two coaching hires were flops.

Matt Rhule and Reich went a combined 12-37.

Olsen has been brilliant as an analyst, quickly becoming a star in the industry. However, his time on Fox's No. 1 crew is numbered as seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is set to begin his tenure with Fox next season and will take his place.

As good as Olsen has been, Brady's name recognition and reputation supersedes all that. Olsen will be demoted out of Fox's prime 4:25 p.m. ET slot.