Nikola Jokić Hypes Victor Wembanyama: 'He's Gonna Change the Game, 100%

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

Sunday night was the first matchup in what could turn out to be a lengthy rivalry between Denver Nuggets' superstar Nikola Jokić and San Antonio Spurs rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama.

And despite Jokić and the Nuggets coming out on top, the two-time league MVP was still extremely impressed by the No. 1 overall pick and is excited about what his future will be like.

He's definitely buying into the generational hype surrounding Wembanyama.

"He is 19 years old. He is not getting scared of getting tired. He's playing hard," Nikola Jokic said via The Denver Post's Bennett Durando. "… He doesn't take it for granted. He's making mistakes, which is normal. I think the media around him doesn't help him, but he's gonna get used to it. He's gonna change the game, 100%. And he's already on that path."

A matchup against the defending champs was certainly a learning experience for Wembanyama as Jokić was cooking to the tune of 39 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists in a 132-120 victory.

Just showing off all the facets of his game that have made him one of the best players of this generation.

But the rookie wasn't far behind, putting on a show for a lowly Spurs squad.

Wembanyama dropped 22 points, to go along with 11 rebounds of his own, two assists, six steals and four blocks as he caused havoc everywhere on the defensive end of the floor.

It's that part of his game that Jokić enjoyed watching the most.

"The guy is guarding everybody on the floor. He can literally guard one through five," Jokic said. "And I think that's a good thing for him, just to learn every possible spot on the floor. Just experience-wise. I'm sure for him it's hard to chase guys around, just because he was probably playing center back in France."