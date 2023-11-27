Browns' Myles Garrett Suffers Shoulder Injury During Loss to Broncos

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Cleveland Browns superstar pass-rusher Myles Garrett suffered a shoulder injury during the team's 29-12 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Garrett told members of the media after the game that he "felt something in his left shoulder pop," according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

The four-time Pro Bowl defensive end's arm was in a sling in the Browns' locker room and he reportedly had trouble getting his shirt on due to the discomfort (per ESPN's Jake Trotter).

Garrett has not only been the leader of Cleveland's defense, but he's putting together one of the most dominant seasons of any player in the NFL this year. The former No. 1 overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft amassed 13.0 sacks heading into Sunday's action, the highest total in the league.

He's a major reason why the Browns have built a 7-4 record through 11 games despite starting quarterback Deshaun Watson appearing in just six contests in 2023. Watson is out for the season after undergoing shoulder surgery, landing him on Injured Reserve on Nov. 15.

The extent of Garrett's injury is currently unknown, although he'll likely undergo further testing over the next few days considering the "pop" that he felt in his shoulder.

If he were to miss an extended period of time, it's difficult to imagine Cleveland's defense maintaining its sixth-ranked scoring defense in the league. In that potential scenario, the Browns would lean on defensive ends Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and Za'Darius Smith to replace Garrett's production.

However, the two have only combined for 6.5 sacks this season.