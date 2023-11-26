WWE Rumors: Inside CM Punk's Survivor Series Return, HHH, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for IMDb

CM Punk is back in WWE, and it does not appear everyone is happy about it.

Punk made his shocking return to WWE during Saturday night's Survivor Series event in Chicago, providing one of the loudest pops in recent wrestling history — perhaps only rivaled by the pop Punk received when he first returned to wrestling with AEW two years ago.

Given Punk's longstanding distaste for WWE—and the company's own perceived dislike at times of their former champion—the return can only be described as one of the more shocking reunions we've ever witnessed.

While it was long speculated that Punk could make his WWE return after being released by AEW in September, Fightful Select reported the deal did not come together until recently. Punk met with WWE head of creative Triple H to clear the air after the two famously did not get along during Punk's first run with the company.

The conversation was described as "productive," and Triple H spoke openly about time mending fences between the two parties.

"A lot of time has gone by. Almost ten years, right? And if you are the same person you were ten years ago ten years later, you've messed up," Triple H said. "Everybody grows, everybody changes, and I'm a different person. He's a different person, this is a different company and we're all of the same even starting ground."

That said, it doesn't appear everyone agrees.

Seth Rollins was seemingly incensed after Punk came out at the end of the men's WarGames match, getting held back by officials, including announcer Michael Cole.

Drew McIntyre was also reportedly "visibly upset" backstage and made a scene as he left the locker room. PW Insider reported McIntyre slammed his locker in a manner that raised eyebrows among people in the area.

It's unclear whether Rollins or McIntyre was working or actually upset.

Based on the reporting around both actions, it feels more likely that Rollins was working—perhaps to set up a program with Punk—while McIntyre's subdued frustrations spilling over backstage would indicate a genuine reaction.

It's possible any frustrated parties went out, did their job like professionals and then let the anger of the moment take over after the match. That said, odds are we'll be getting to see it play out all onscreen.

Fightful's reporting said everyone was kept in the dark regarding Punk's return until the very last moment, noting that talent in WarGames were told before the main event that Punk would be returning after the match. "There was one top talent that told Fightful that they understood the surprise aspect of the situation, but felt like Triple H could lose some trust among many people that he worked to build it with," according to Fightful.

Cory Brennan of Fightful reported that, "Minutes before Punk appeared, a section of backstage was cleared out, but Punk was seen in plain sight. We're told that Triple H took over producing the show himself at that point, called for the copyright graphic, and then also personally called for CM Punk's music to hit." Brennan added, "Producers, referees, staff, talent, and even head writers on the creative team were not told."

Mike Johnson of PW Insider reported "there was thought put into holding Punk's return until the Royal Rumble in Florida this January" but didn't want to chance plans leaking. Punk's deal is for "several years in length," according to Johnson, and odds are he's motivated for a strong run after the way things ended in AEW.