Report: Giants' Saquon Barkley Has Dealt with 'Lingering Effects' from Ankle Injury

Michael Owens/Getty Images

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley hasn't fully recovered from the sprained ankle he suffered earlier this season.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Barkley has been managing his pain with extra physical therapy to deal with "lingering effects" from the injury he suffered in Week 2.

The injury occurred late in the fourth quarter of New York's 31-28 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2. Barkley was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain and missed the next three games.

Based on his recent production, it appears Barkley is starting to get back to his old self. He ran for 298 yards in his first three games after returning, but only averaged 3.7 yards per attempt during that span.

Since Week 9, Barkley has racked up 239 rushing yards on 43 carries. He has averaged more than 5.0 yards per attempt in each of the past three games and had a season-high 57 receiving yards in a 31-19 victory over the Washington Commanders.

Given all of the issues the Giants have had this season, no one would have faulted Barkley if he wanted to play things safe after suffering a significant injury. He's playing for a long-term contract after failing to secure one from New York last offseason.

Instead, Barkley is on his way to have another season with 1,000 rushing yards. He ranks fourth in the NFL with 81.4 yards per game on the ground, despite playing behind one of the worst run-blocking offensive lines in the league.