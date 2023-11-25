MLB Rumors: Kenta Maeda's FA Contract Discussions with Tigers 'Intensified' Recently

Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

The Detroit Tigers are interested in free agent pitcher Kenta Maeda, with the talks between both sides having "intensified" in recent days (per Jon Morosi of MLB network).

The right-hander finished with a record of 6-8 in 2023, posting a 4.23 ERA while recording 117 strikeouts in 104.1 innings pitched.

Maeda is just a few seasons removed from a second-place finish in 2020 American League Cy Young voting however, maintaining a 2.70 ERA in 11 starts.

Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press previously reported that the Tigers had "serious interest" in the 35-year-old, and it appears that the feeling is mutual.

Lefty Eduardo Rodriguez led Detroit with 26 starts last year, although he's currently a free agent. While Maeda would help fill out the Tigers' staff, he likely wouldn't replace Rodriguez's production.

However, the acquisition of Maeda could open the door for a much larger offseason splash. Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto is currently available in free agency, with the Tigers interested (per Jon Heyman of the New York Post).

Petzold also detailed Detroit's interest in Yamamoto, with the potential addition of Maeda making them an attractive destination for the 25-year-old.

"The Tigers want to establish themselves in the Japanese pitching market, so signing Maeda to a short-term contract — and giving him a first-class experience — would help set the foundation for future deals. He would provide a much-needed veteran presence on the young pitching staff, as well."

Throughout his professional career in the NPB, Yamamoto has a record of 70-29 with a 1.82 ERA. He's struck out 922 batters in 897.0 innings of work with eight shutouts.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that Yamamoto is reportedly interested in joining an MLB team with other Japanese players (per Yahoo! Japan).