    Josh Giddey Being Investigated by NBA After Allegations of Relationship with Minor

    Adam WellsNovember 24, 2023

    SACRAMENTO, CA - NOVEMBER 10: Josh Giddey #3 of the Oklahoma City Thunder brings the ball up the court during the game against the Sacramento Kings during the In-Season Tournament on November 10, 2023 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

    Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey is being investigated by the NBA amid allegations he was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

    NBA spokesman Mike Bass confirmed the investigation on Friday, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

    On Wednesday night, videos and images purportedly of Giddey and an underage girl together circulated on social media.

    Speaking to reporters after Friday's practice, Giddey and Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault declined to comment on the matter.

    Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

    Josh Giddey was asked about the allegations that went viral on social media the past few days. <a href="https://t.co/yVr5gOku0x">pic.twitter.com/yVr5gOku0x</a>

    Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

    Mark Daigneault was asked about the Josh Giddey situation: <a href="https://t.co/VfKsPP31m0">pic.twitter.com/VfKsPP31m0</a>

    Both were asked about the situation multiple times and offered a variation of the same initial response.

    "I get the question, guys, I completely understand you guys want to know about it, but just for right now, I don't have anything to say," Giddey said.

    There has been no indication from the Thunder or the NBA that Giddey, who turned 21 on Oct. 10, won't be allowed to continue playing during the investigation. He has started each of Oklahoma City's first 15 games this season.

    Born in Australia, Giddey played with the Adelaide 36ers of the National Basketball League during the 2020-21 season. He was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft by the Thunder and has appeared in 145 games over the past three seasons.

    Oklahoma City's next game is on Saturday against the Philadelphia 76ers at Paycom Center.

