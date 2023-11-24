Josh Giddey Being Investigated by NBA After Allegations of Relationship with Minor

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey is being investigated by the NBA amid allegations he was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

NBA spokesman Mike Bass confirmed the investigation on Friday, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

On Wednesday night, videos and images purportedly of Giddey and an underage girl together circulated on social media.

Speaking to reporters after Friday's practice, Giddey and Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault declined to comment on the matter.

Both were asked about the situation multiple times and offered a variation of the same initial response.

"I get the question, guys, I completely understand you guys want to know about it, but just for right now, I don't have anything to say," Giddey said.

There has been no indication from the Thunder or the NBA that Giddey, who turned 21 on Oct. 10, won't be allowed to continue playing during the investigation. He has started each of Oklahoma City's first 15 games this season.

Born in Australia, Giddey played with the Adelaide 36ers of the National Basketball League during the 2020-21 season. He was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft by the Thunder and has appeared in 145 games over the past three seasons.