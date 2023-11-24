Geno Smith, Seahawks Offense Disappoint NFL Fans with Struggles in Loss to 49ers

AP Photo/Lindsey Wassen

Thanksgiving was the perfect stage for the Seattle Seahawks to show that they were ready for primetime.

The Seahawks were taking on the San Francisco 49ers in a game that could have major implications on who would win the NFC West title. A Seattle victory would put the team into a tie with San Francisco for first place and would have been a major momentum boost ahead of a rematch set to take place in just two weeks.

Instead, the Seahawks laid an egg.

The Seattle offense was ineffective, failing to put a touchdown on the board and wasting a reasonable effort from the defense with a 31-13 loss at the hands of the division rival. The only Seattle touchdown came from a Jordyn Brooks pick-six and a pair of field goals from kicker Jason Myers rounded out the offensive output from the team.

Quarterback Geno Smith was 18-of-27 for 180 yards and an interception but a dismal first half was the real story. The Seahawks managed just 220 yards of total offense in the game but a bulk of that did come in the second half. Seattle had just 52 yards in the opening half, with all but 15 of those yards coming after the two minute warning.

The troubling offensive play was not unique to just this contest. Seattle scored just 16 points in the game preceding this against the Los Angeles Rams and had a miserable, three-point performance in Week 9 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Smith's magic from last season does not appear to be carrying over as much as many hoped last season and many took to social media to express frustration at the ineptitude of the Seahawks offense.

The loss dropped Seattle to 6-5 on the season and two games behind the 49ers (8-3) for the division lead. The Seahawks currently occupy a playoff spot but could fall out easily if the offensive production doesn't pick up soon.