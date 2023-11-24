X

NFL

    Ron Rivera Ripped by NFL Fans as Commanders Routed by Cowboys for 3rd Straight Loss

    Jack MurrayNovember 24, 2023

    ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 23: Head coach Ron Rivera of the Washington Commanders looks on in the game against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium on November 23, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
    Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

    The Washington Commanders had an opportunity to earn a marquee victory on Thanksgiving. Things didn't go according to plan, to say the least.

    The Commanders dropped the game 45-10 to the Dallas Cowboys. It was Washington's third consecutive loss and dropped the team's overall record to 4-8.

    Washington Commanders @Commanders

    Final from Dallas

    The Commanders saw some productive play from quarterback Sam Howell as he went 28-of-44 for 300 yards with a rushing touchdown, but a pick-six towards the end of the game did sour his performance.

    The Commanders defense surrendered 431 yards to the Cowboys, who averaged 8.6 yards-per-play. Washington held a significant advantage in possession, holding the ball for 34:54 to just 23:06 for Dallas.

    Much of the criticism from fans fell towards head coach Ron Rivera and his conservative play calling. Fans on social media called for Rivera to be fired soon and associated him with the weakest coaches in the NFL.

    Eric Sully @CommandersRealm

    Ron Rivera playing field position from opposing territory at 4-7 against this offense is just the latest and greatest reason why the game is passed him and he's not an NFL caliber coach. This isn't 2010.

    Zac @DCzWall

    I can't wait until Ron Rivera and Jack Del Rio aren't in control of my football team anymore.

    Grant Paulsen @granthpaulsen

    Ron Rivera not going for 4th-and-2 from the Dallas 43 is really frustrating.<br><br>You're 4-7. You're a huge underdog. You know it's going to be hard to keep up. Your defense isn't very good. Keep your offense on the field and try to keep possession. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Commanders?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Commanders</a>

    Jake Ciely @allinkid

    Doesn't qualify, but just give Bieniemy Coach of the Year for what he's done with the Commanders offense AND having to do it with Ron Rivera in charge

    Ernie @es3_09

    Fire Ron Rivera tonight 😂😂😂😂

    Adam @sharpndpensel

    Yeah Ron Rivera is bad. This is simple. QB sneak. Twice in a row if you need it.

    George Chahrouri @PFF_George

    Thankful I do not have Ron Rivera coaching my team

    Zac @DCzWall

    That Ron Rivera is fired tweet is going to hit like crazy tomorrow.

    Rudy Gersten @DCBarno

    Gotta love Ron Rivera not going for it on 4th and short on Dallas 40 yard line but will go for it on 4th and short on our own 34. Guy has no feel for the game of football.

    JaguarGator9 @JaguarGator9NFL

    I don't know how Ron Rivera survives this game<br><br>There's like a gazillion dumb decisions he's made

    Mike Maher @mikeMaher

    Does Ron Rivera get fired tomorrow, or do they wait until the end of the season at this point?

    𝙻̷𝚞̷𝚜̷ 📯 @Theylovelus

    How Ron Rivera is still the coach for the commanders makes no sense to me

    Patrick Daugherty @RotoPat

    People actually thought Ron Rivera was aggressive lol

    David @DavidCBets

    All due respect to Ron Rivera but he's a bottom 1 coach in the league now

    The Commanders' playoff chances continue to look dimmer with the loss, and Rivera's long-term future with the team doesn't look too much brighter.

    Washington's schedule does not let up after this as the team is set to host the high-flying Miami Dolphins Dec. 3 and will hope to earn their first victory since Nov. 5.