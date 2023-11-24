Ron Rivera Ripped by NFL Fans as Commanders Routed by Cowboys for 3rd Straight Loss

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders had an opportunity to earn a marquee victory on Thanksgiving. Things didn't go according to plan, to say the least.

The Commanders dropped the game 45-10 to the Dallas Cowboys. It was Washington's third consecutive loss and dropped the team's overall record to 4-8.

The Commanders saw some productive play from quarterback Sam Howell as he went 28-of-44 for 300 yards with a rushing touchdown, but a pick-six towards the end of the game did sour his performance.

The Commanders defense surrendered 431 yards to the Cowboys, who averaged 8.6 yards-per-play. Washington held a significant advantage in possession, holding the ball for 34:54 to just 23:06 for Dallas.

Much of the criticism from fans fell towards head coach Ron Rivera and his conservative play calling. Fans on social media called for Rivera to be fired soon and associated him with the weakest coaches in the NFL.

The Commanders' playoff chances continue to look dimmer with the loss, and Rivera's long-term future with the team doesn't look too much brighter.