Darryn Peterson, Adidas Agree to NIL Contract; 5-Star SG Ranked No. 3 for 2025 Class

Photo credit: Adidas

Adidas announced Friday that it signed Class of 2025 guard Darryn Peterson to a name, image and likeness (NIL) contract, making him the first high school player to sign such a deal with the company.

Peterson, who plays basketball at Huntington Prep in Huntington, West Virginia, said the following about the agreement: "I'm extremely proud to join an elite group of athletes with Adidas. I look forward to working with the team as I embark on this pivotal moment in my career."

According to 247Sports, Peterson is a 5-star prospect who ranks as the No. 3 overall player, No. 1 shooting guard and No. 1 player from the state of West Virginia in the 2025 recruiting class.

Peterson has yet to decide where he will play his college basketball, or if he will play in the G League or overseas before attempting to make the leap to the NBA.

However, Peterson has no shortage of interest from many of the top schools in the nation with scholarship offers from Kentucky, North Carolina, Indiana, Ohio State, Syracuse, Texas, UCLA and West Virginia, among others.

Peterson, who was born in Canton, Ohio, began his high school career at Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, and he was a finalist for the Ohio Mr. Basketball Award after his sophomore season.

Shortly before announcing his transfer to Huntington Prep over the summer, Peterson helped Team USA win a gold medal at the 2023 FIBA Under-16 Americas Championship.

Peterson scored 13 points in a 118-36 thrashing of Canada in the gold medal game, and he was named to the All-Tournament Team.