Lakers' LeBron James Posts on IG After Scoring 39K Points: 'Top 2 and I'm Not 2'

After becoming the first player in NBA history to score 39,000 career points in Tuesday's win over the Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James took a victory lap with a post on Instagram.

"Top 2 and I'm not 2. 1 of 1!" James wrote in the caption accompanying a photo that read "39,000 Career Points."

James entered Tuesday's game with 38,995 career points. He played just 24 minutes, his second-lowest total of the season so far, but still managed to drop 17 points, seven rebounds and nine assists.

James became the NBA's all-time leading scorer last season when he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's previous record of 38,387 points during a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in February.

Now in his 21st season, the 38-year-old is still performing at a high level with averages of 25.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists.