Jayson Tatum Arranged Starters-Only Meeting After Celtics' Jrue Holiday Trade

After the Boston Celtics acquired Jrue Holiday just weeks before the start of the regular season, Jayson Tatum held a players-only meeting to discuss the sacrifice necessary to win a championship.

"I wanted us to get in the room and talk about it," Tatum told ESPN's Tim Bontemps. "We all are human and have feelings, and I opened the floor and basically said, 'There's six of us. Only five can play at one time. One of us is not going to finish the game all the time.

"Whether it's fair or not, me and [Jaylen Brown] are probably going to always start, and always finish the game. But we have to be held to a different standard and be able to be coached differently. Whether it's [Kristaps Porzinigis] and [Al Horford], one of you guys may not finish a game, and you have to be OK with that."

The Celtics spent most of the offseason with an assumed starting five of Derrick White, Brown, Tatum, Porzingis and Horford. When Holiday was added to the mix, there was some natural speculation about who would shift into the sixth man role. The answer wound up being Horford, as the 37-year-old agreed with the decision after behind-the-scenes conversations.

"I think, honestly, it was a very important moment for us," Porzingis said. "Just to kind of look each other in the eye, and know that we're here for one job, and to understand that we're all going to be willing to make some sacrifices."

