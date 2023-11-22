X

NFL

    Cowboys' Dak Prescott Headlines 2023 NFL Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Nominees

    Adam WellsNovember 22, 2023

    CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 19: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on prior to an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Kara Durrette/Getty Images)
    Kara Durrette/Getty Images

    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott headlines the list of 32 nominees for the 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

    The NFL announced the full list of nominees, with one from each team, on Wednesday:

    Ian Rapoport @RapSheet

    The 32 player nominees for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award have been finalized. Here is the list: <a href="https://t.co/NbqYuaEL9c">pic.twitter.com/NbqYuaEL9c</a>

    Prescott is the only quarterback nominated for the award this year. He is seeking to become the third player at the position to win it after Drew Brees in 2018 and Teddy Bridgewater in 2020.

    Among positional groups, the offensive line is the most represented with eight nominees, followed by linebackers with six.

    Prescott is one of seven repeat nominees from 2022. Budda Baker (Arizona Cardinals), Aaron Jones (Green Bay Packers), DeForest Buckner (Indianapolis Colts), Maxx Crosby (Las Vegas Raiders), David Andrews (New England Patriots) and Kyle Juszczyk (San Francisco 49ers) are the others.

    The Art Rooney Award was adopted by the NFL in 2014 to recognize players for their outstanding sportsmanship on the field. It is named after Pittsburgh Steelers founding owner and Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Rooney.

    From the list of 32 nominees, the list will be whittled down to eight finalists by a vote from the players in December. The winner will be announced during the NFL Honors ceremony in the week leading up to Super Bowl 58.

    Past winners include Larry Fitzgerald, Charles Woodson, Luke Kuechly, Adrian Peterson and Matthew Slater.

