    LIU CBB Game vs. Columbia Delayed After Team Bus Gets Stuck in NYC Traffic

    Timothy Rapp, November 22, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 30: Basketballs are shown in a ball rack before the championship game of the NIT basketball tournament between the UAB Blazers and the North Texas Mean Green at the Orleans Arena on March 30, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
    Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    Anybody's who tried to drive through New York City will relate to the following story.

    Tuesday night's men's college basketball game between LIU and Columbia has been delayed after the LIU bus got stuck in traffic, according to basketball reporter Jeff Goodman.

    LIU arrives at Columbia after being stuck in traffic.<br><br>Original tip was scheduled for 7 pm ET.<br><br>🎥: <a href="https://twitter.com/Sam_Federman?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Sam_Federman</a> <a href="https://t.co/4tJ9jqfxQJ">pic.twitter.com/4tJ9jqfxQJ</a>

    Per that report, the LIU team left Brooklyn at 4 p.m. ET for the drive to Columbia's Levien Gymnasium in Manhattan and a 7 p.m. ET tip-off. New York's notorious traffic had different ideas, and the game was tentatively postponed until 7:32 p.m. ET.

    LIU is seeking its first win of the season after an 0-3 start. Columbia has opened the 2023-24 season with a 3-2 record.