LIU CBB Game vs. Columbia Delayed After Team Bus Gets Stuck in NYC Traffic

Anybody's who tried to drive through New York City will relate to the following story.

Tuesday night's men's college basketball game between LIU and Columbia has been delayed after the LIU bus got stuck in traffic, according to basketball reporter Jeff Goodman.

Per that report, the LIU team left Brooklyn at 4 p.m. ET for the drive to Columbia's Levien Gymnasium in Manhattan and a 7 p.m. ET tip-off. New York's notorious traffic had different ideas, and the game was tentatively postponed until 7:32 p.m. ET.