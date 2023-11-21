Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Voted the Best by NFL Players: 'There's Nobody Like Him'

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was the runaway choice in a player vote to determine the best player in the NFL.

The Athletic conducted an anonymous player poll this week, and of the 84 players who voted, 46.4 percent of them chose Mahomes as the top player in the league.

It was a landslide in favor of Mahomes with the next closest vote-getter being Los Angeles Rams superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who received 8.9 percent of the votes.

Rounding out the top five was Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (7.7 percent), Cleveland Browns pass-rusher Myles Garrett (7.1 percent) and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (6 percent).

Regarding Mahomes, one player who voted for him said, "There's nobody like him," and another added, "Don't you have to say him?"

A third player praised Mahomes for the fact that the Chiefs are never out of a game when he's in the lineup, saying: "No matter how much you're down, he still can bring your team back."

Mahomes is the reigning NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP, having won both of those honors twice during his career.

While Mahomes is in the midst of his seventh NFL season, he is in his sixth season as a starter, and he is already a surefire Pro Football Hall of Famer.

The two-time Super Bowl champion has made the Chiefs perennial contenders, as they have won the AFC West and made it to at least the AFC Championship Game in each of his five full seasons as the starter.

Even after losing his No. 1 wideout in Hill in a trade to the Dolphins prior to the 2022 season, Mahomes was still the best player in football last season.

He is having something of a down year in 2023 by his standards, and the Chiefs dropped to 7-3 after Monday night's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but they are still just a half-game out of the No. 1 seed in the AFC.