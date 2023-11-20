Clippers' Paul George: 'The Energy Has Changed' After Harden Helped End Losing Streak

Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

It's no secret that prior to Friday night's win over the Houston Rockets, it had been rough sledding for the Los Angeles Clippers following their acquisition of James Harden.

On a six-game skid since Harden first suited up, the former league MVP's clutch three-pointer that essentially won the game for Los Angeles felt like a watershed moment for a squad that's full of stars.

And no one felt more relief and joy in the moment than Paul George, who talked about the postgame emotions during the latest episode of Podcast P with Paul George presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

"Vibes was definitely high," George said. "You get one win and now the expectation has changed, the energy has changed, that attitude going into games has changed…We were getting better and now we finally got over the hump. So now we know what that feels like."

With a roster that already includes another former MVP in Russell Westbrook, two-time NBA Finals MVP in Kawhi Leonard and a perennial All-Star in George, the Clippers' struggles were the talk of the town.

Pundits criticized the lack of effort and offensive stagnation of a team that—on paper—may have the most talented starting five in the NBA. Things appeared to hit a low after the Clippers' loss to the Memphis Grizzlies–who hold the worse record in the Western Conference.

And while the outward appearance was one of positivity and confidence, all the losing mainly led to frustration for George.

"Speaking for myself, I was obviously frustrated, losing six straight games, and especially with the talent and the guys we have in the locker room," George said. "As much as we're positive, optimistic, and truly believe that it will work, still no one likes losing, no one likes being out there, competing, giving everything you can, and coming up with a loss. So that part gets to you but the beauty in this team, honestly is we're enjoying this process.

"I think that's what separates us and why we're not boiling over and shaking up the locker room. We honestly are enjoying trying to figure this out because we understand and realize the big picture of what this will be if all four of us can pull this off and bring this together and do something special."

One major change that may have helped the Clippers get back on track was Westbrook making the sacrifice of coming off the bench to give the squad a bit more versatility in the starting five with Terance Mann taking his spot.

The move also gave Harden more control of the offense as the primary play maker.

Paul couldn't hep but admire the sacrifice that Westbrook made for the good of the team.