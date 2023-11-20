Seahawks' Kenneth Walker III Not Expected to Need IR for Oblique Injury, per Carroll

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III left the team's 17-16 defeat against the Los Angeles Rams due to an oblique injury.

Head coach Pete Carroll told reporters after the game that Walker III sustained an "oblique strain that was legit."

Carroll provided a further update on Monday:

Walker would have to miss at least four games if he is placed on injured reserve.

The 23-year-old left the contest in the first quarter after suffering the injury and did not return. Walker III grabbed his left side on the middle of a six-yard run before any Rams defender made contact with him, falling to the ground.

At the time of his injury, he had recorded 18 yards on four carries. Walker III has remained a steady option in Seattle's backfield after an incredible 2022 campaign, finishing second in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting.

In 2023, he had racked up 595 rush yards and six touchdowns heading into Sunday's action. Walker III had also become more of a threat in the Seahawks' passing offense, recording 175 receiving yards and one touchdown catch.

His status for Seattle's next game is currently unknown. The team has a short week ahead of them, hosting the San Francisco 49ers for a Thanksgiving matchup on Thursday.

If Walker III is out, expect rookie Zach Charbonnet to see an increased role moving forward.

Charbonnet already totaled 214 yards in his career on 38 attempts prior to Seattle's loss to the Rams. He finished Sunday's matchup with 47 yards on 15 carries, struggling to consistently get past Los Angeles' front seven.

Carroll already expressed his confidence in the 2023 second-round pick prior to Week 11, per Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic.

"There will be times when he'll run the ball just as many as [Kenneth Walker III], if not more," said Carroll. "That'll happen somewhere. I'm not opposed to that at all. Been doing that for a long time, and I just go with what's hot, basically, and what feels right. Kenny will fight it, and that's OK, that's all right, but Zach's doing great, and I'd love to see him get it more."