    Former Chargers, Colts QB Philip Rivers, Wife Tiffany Announce Birth of 10th Child

    Francisco RosaNovember 19, 2023

    PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 27: Quarterback Philip Rivers #17 of the Indianapolis Colts smiles from the side line during the second quarter of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on December 27, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
    Joe Sargent/Getty Images

    Philip Rivers may be retired but some things really never change.

    The former Los Angeles Chargers and Indianapolis Colts quarterback announced that he and his wife Tiffany welcomed their 10th child into the world last month, according AL.com's Ben Thomas.

    Andrew Joseph Rivers is the newest member of the family after being born Monday, Oct. 30.

    "It's awesome. Tiffany is awesome," Rivers said. "It doesn't matter if it's the first child or the 10th child. It's an awesome miracle every time. Everyone is home now, and everyone is good."

    Rivers and TIffany now have three sons to go along with seven daughters. Aside from Andrew the other nine children range in age between 5 and 21.

    The eight-time Pro Bowler spent the first 16 years of his career with the Chargers before heading to Indianapolis for one last swan song. He retired at the conclusion of the 2020 campaign, stating that he believed it was the right time.

    Rivers retired with 63,440 passing yards—good for the sixth-most in NFL history.

    Since his retirement, Rivers has been working as the head coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Alabama where his oldest son, Gunner, is the starting quarterback as a freshman.

