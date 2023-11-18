Suns' Devin Booker Trolls Kevin Durant, Posts 'Mood' in Response to Viral 2010 Tweet

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

While most of the old tweets from star athletes that have been dug up this week were from Travis Kelce, Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker had some fun with an old pearl of wisdom written by Kevin Durant.

Booker dug up one of Durant's tweets from 2010 about waking up in the middle of the night and sitting at the edge of the bed thinking about a person you want to be with, and he quoted tweeted it with "Mood."

Durant also brought the tweet back with a response of his own:

This is one of the best uses of Durant's social media that's not just him trash-talking anonymous trolls.

It's safe to say Booker is happy to be back on the court with Durant. The three-time All-Star missed eight of the Suns' first 10 games due to foot and calf injuries. Phoenix went 4-6 during that stretch.

Booker has played in each of the past two games, both wins for the Suns. He has scored a combined 55 points on 19-of-37 shooting with 20 assists and eight rebounds. His 15 assists in Friday's win over the Utah Jazz set a new career high.

Durant is probably grateful to have one of his two All-Star teammates back on the court. He's put up a total of 69 points on 26-of-37 shooting with 15 assists and 15 rebounds in the past two games.