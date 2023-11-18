Brandon Woodruff Not Tendered Contract by Brewers amid Shoulder Injury Recovery

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff has been non-tendered.

"Today we had to make a very difficult decision relating to one of the best pitchers and human beings in franchise history," general manager Matt Arnold said in a statement released by the team. "Throughout his 10 seasons with the organization, Brandon Woodruff has represented the Brewers with class, kindness, heart, and toughness."

The two-time All-Star is expected to miss the entire 2024 season after undergoing shoulder surgery.

Woodruff will now be a free agent.

The 30-year-old has spent his entire MLB tenure as a member of the Brewers, finishing with a record of 46-26 while recording 115 starts. He owns a career 3.10 ERA, finishing fifth in NL Cy Young voting in 2021.

Despite dealing with shoulder issues throughout the 2023 season before he was eventually left off Milwaukee's Wild Card Series roster, Woodruff compiled a 5-1 record and a 2.28 ERA. He struck out 74 batters in 67.0 innings.

The Brewers were reportedly in trade talks with "multiple" teams prior to the move, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network. However, they clearly weren't able to find the right deal.

This doesn't mean that Woodruff has been completely ruled out of Milwaukee's future plans, though.

"We remain very open to his return to Milwaukee, and regardless of what uniform he wears next, [Woodruff] will always be a member of the Brewers family," Arnold said.

However, it's not hard to imagine that there will be several suitors for the right-hander. Although there is a fair amount of uncertainty regarding his return from the surgery, the reward could outweigh the risk for some.