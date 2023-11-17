Ryan Tannehill Denies Requesting Titans Release After Will Levis Was Named QB1

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Ryan Tannehill has not requested his release from the Tennessee Titans amid unverified rumors that said otherwise following the franchise's decision to name rookie quarterback Will Levis the starter.

"I was kind of caught off guard by those reports as well," Tannehill told reporters Friday. "Obviously I have a desire to play, but I just don't know what that looks like at this point."

Things turned sideways on Thursday when an account on X, formerly known as Twitter, posed as an ESPN reporter and said Tannehill had requested his release from the Titans.

However, ESPN told Pro Football Network on Thursday that it has "no indication this person [Jeff Simon] works for ESPN and have no confirmation of what he is posting." The X account has since been suspended.

The Titans initially turned to Levis for a Week 8 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons because Tannehill had been ruled out with an ankle injury.

Levis impressed in that matchup, completing 19 of 29 passes for 238 yards and four touchdowns in a 28-23 win. It was Tennessee's first win since Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals and just the team's third victory of the 2023 campaign.

Additionally, Levis displayed a connection with star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins that Tannehill hadn't displayed through the first six games of the season. Hopkins finished the game with four catches for 128 yards and three touchdowns on six targets.

Tannehill was also named a game-time decision for Week 9 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he ultimately didn't suit up as Levis got the start again in a 20-16 loss.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel then told reporters prior to a 20-6 Week 10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that Levis would be the team's starting quarterback moving forward. Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reported at the time that the rookie would serve as QB1 for the remainder of the season.

Vrabel's decision to roll with Levis put Tannehill's future in Tennessee in doubt as the veteran is in the final year of his contract and will be a free agent following the 2023 season.

The Titans selected Levis in the second round of the 2023 draft out of Kentucky after selecting Malik Willis in the third round of the 2022 draft out of Liberty.