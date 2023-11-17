Predicting Who is Behind AEW's Devil in a Mask Stalking MJF

Photo credit: All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling is in the middle of an engrossing whodunit as fans continue to speculate about the identity of the wrestler wearing the devil mask.

Everyone loves a mystery, and the cryptic ending of the Sept. 27 of AEW Dynamite offered an excellent cliffhanger following Grand Slam. It was an indispensable development after Adam Cole's injury halted a hot storyline.

Last year, MJF returned to the company at All Out wearing the disguise to win the 2022 Casino ladder match. At the end of the night, the Burberry scarf-wearing scumbag revealed himself to CM Punk to close the show.

MJF donned the mask again during his entrance at AEW Revolution, Double or Nothing and All In London. As such, he has become synonymous with the haunting, pale visage and the quote that inspired it.

However, someone seemingly stole it and assumed the persona much like Red X from the third season of the animated series Teen Titans. The masked figure looked on as four others attacked Jay White, kicking off their Switchblade feud with the AEW world champion.

Who is this new devil and what are their motives? They are undeniably linked to MJF and have some vested interest in his enemies and allies. Let's look at some prime suspects.

MJF

Let's get the obvious answer out of the way first. White always assumed it was MJF who attacked him, and why wouldn't he?

It's his mask, and the first time the devil appeared backstage was after their confrontation in the ring. We've also only seen recordings of the masked man since, leaving room to conclude the AEW world champion is using pre-recorded footage to cover his tracks.

This is a brilliant metaphor for the 27-year-old's identity crisis since he turned face because Switchblade is forcing us to question what we think we know. After all, the greatest trick the devil ever pulled was convincing us that he doesn't exist, right?

Nevertheless, whichever wrestler led the ambush on him was noticeably skinnier than The Salt of The Earth, and he insists his mask was stolen. The attack on The Acclaimed after they helped him would also suggest it wasn't MJF.

Britt Baker

Britt Baker is a bit of a long shot, but some fans believe she is the mastermind behind this plot. So much so that the former AEW women's champion addressed the speculation during an interview on the Chicago radio station 103.5 Kiss FM.

"I've seen," Baker said. "I'm not, but then I'm like, maybe I would be a good devil. But it's not me. But if I could be, would I be? Maybe. Because then I'm like, hmm, who better to stir some s--t up than me."

The Role Model has been notably absent from AEW programming, and she mimicked devil horns during the new ad featuring Doja Cat's single "Paint the Town Red."

This could be a nice swerve due to Baker's real-life relationship with Cole, but it seems unlikely.

CM Punk

CM Punk remains one of the most talked-about wrestlers in the world despite his controversial exit from AEW in September.

Surprisingly, that hasn't stopped many fans from hoping the divisive star is the man behind the devil mask. Yes, it's likely wishful thinking, but the disguise was inspired by a quote from his promo.

MJF also debuted the look after Punk regained the world title at All Out 2022, and the rest is history.

It still stings that this didn't lead to The Salt of the Earth's rematch against Punk and a satisfying conclusion to their trilogy of matches. This is probably why so many avid viewers have fantasy-booked such an improbable outcome.

Admittedly, it is an exciting notion that would go down as the greatest twist in the history of AEW. Punk has even fueled theories with recent Instagram posts, though a new report from Fighful Select (h/t Ross W Berman IV of Wrestling Inc) seemed to debunk it.

Sean Ross Sapp wrote: "Unless it is a giant work on the EVPs, on top talent, on the people that are actually involved in this storyline, it is not CM Punk. Unless it is. Many of those same people have also said Britt Baker is not lying; she also is not the devil."

Even without this update, The Second City Saint's return to the company seems far-fetched, considering the way Tony Khan has addressed it publicly. It's hard to believe someone who was fired in such dramatic fashion would return three months later.

David Finlay

David Finlay isn't exactly a popular choice, but the current leader of Bullet Club would make sense due to his connection to White.

In fact, this would be a fantastic way to reference Switchblade's last appearance for New Japan Strong where Finlay took over the long-running heel stable. This would also immediately identify the other four masked men as the War Dogs: Alex Coughlin, Clark Connors, Drilla Moloney, and Gabe Kidd.

However, it's too soon to start that storyline with at least eight months until Forbidden Door in 2024. NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 is right around the corner on January 4, but Finlay is already set to face Will Ospreay and Jon Moxley for a new title.

Even more, the new devil probably wouldn't be someone who isn't on the AEW roster and doesn't have a history with MJF. That leads to the two most likely suspects.

Jack Perry

Jack Perry has been off television since his altercation with Punk at All In London on August 27. It's unclear if he is still suspended, or whether Khan is trying to find the right opportunity to reintroduce him.

If AEW wants to continue to develop him into an antagonist, a return as the devil would be the logical next step for his character. In case you forgot, MJF's advice during the build toward the Fatal Four-Way at Double or Nothing initially planted the seeds for his heel turn.

Wouldn't it be ironic if Perry used MJF's persona to create distrust in the new fan favorite and reignite his rivalry with Cole? That's right. The 26-year-old also has a history with the other half of Better Than You Bay Bay because he was a part of his first AEW feud.

Perry also fits the build of the man who appeared in the segment on Sept. 27. He has the motives to play mind games with MJF too, but this cerebral approach doesn't fit his character.

Adam Cole

This scheme is more believable as the work of an established and conniving heel like Adam Cole.

Some fans may think this is too obvious, but all of the clues point to MJF's only friend and tag team partner. Who else had the access to get close enough to steal his devil mask? One would have to imagine it would be someone who shared a locker room with him.

Cole has been one step ahead of MJF every time he even thinks about turning on him. He also has reasons to seek revenge against White. Switchblade betrayed him in the build to the first Forbidden Door, and he was a part of the match at the event that put him out of commission with a career-threatening concussion.

More to the point, the last time we saw Cole in an arena he was going backstage with Roderick Strong and The Kingdom before the show ended with five men attacking the head of the Bang Bang Gang. That's quite a coincidence.

If you look closely at the masked man standing along the wall in that beatdown segment, he looks like he's wearing a neck brace like Strong. We have also never seen the man wearing the devil mask from the waist down, which would hide Cole's cast in the initial ambush.

As stated earlier, we've only seen the masked figure in pre-recorded clips since that night just like the 34-year-old who has only been available via satellite since then. Lastly, he suggested MJF should take Samoa Joe up on his offer before the group took out The Acclaimed, the only other allies he could have turned to instead.