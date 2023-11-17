Gio Reyna, Pepi, Robinson Applauded by USMNT Fans in Win vs. Trinidad and Tobago

Gio Reyna, Pepi, Robinson Applauded by USMNT Fans in Win vs. Trinidad and TobagoNovember 17, 2023
It took 81 minutes, a Noah Powder sending-off and more aimless crosses and scuffed shots than one could count. But finally, mercifully, Ricardo Pepi bailed out the USMNT on Thursday night in the Nations League quarterfinals.
His 82nd minute goal broke the dam for the United States in what was ultimately a 3-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago, giving them a three-goal advantage in aggregate in the two-leg matchup between the countries.
Given the USMNT's struggles to create viable chances up until that point against a Trinidad and Tobago side that unabashedly parked the bus and refused to move, Pepi's opening tally felt more like a reprieve than a celebration.
But joy would follow. Antonee Robinson's wonder-strike just four minutes later—and his subsequent back flips to celebrate the moment—was a thing of pure beauty.
And when Gio Reyna added a third, the job was well and truly done.
So those three players earned the plaudits on social media after the conversation, and justifiably so:
Larry Henry Jr @lhenry019
Antonee Robinson easily my MOTM tonight. Stellar goal, impressive delivery on the breakthrough Pepi goal. Created the most chances (5) and accurately completed more than 1/2 of his crosses. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a>
Christian De Block @ChristianDB122
Three second half goals from Ricardo Pepi, Antonee Robinson and Gio Reyna gives the United States a 3-0 advantage going into the second leg Monday night. <br><br>Much better performance in the second half. Felt Brenden Aaronson and Pepi made a massive difference once again.
But there is a deeper conversation to be had about Thursday's game. The United States solved the puzzle eventually, yes, but for long stretches they seemed so hapless and aimless while shuffling the pieces.
The first half, to put it kindly, was a slog:
Stu Holden @stuholden
Man, flat first half. Width a major issue for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a>. Killing space for Gio/Balogun to operate. Lacking 1 v 1 ability wide- not gritting enough from Tillman/Paredes to draw and beat defenders. Crosses have been poor when in position
Alexi Lalas @AlexiLalas
Horrible first half. Uninspired, unconnected, and unacceptable. If Berhalter wants to show he's evolved, make bold halftime changes that produce something different. Send a message that that was not nearly good enough. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a>
And that comes back to Gregg Berhalter's tactics, as always. At home, up and goal and facing an inferior opponent in Trinidad and Tobago, yes, the United States found the goals they needed before the road rematch in this quarterfinal.
Such conditions won't be the norm, of course. Tougher opponents won't allow the United States 75.6 percent of possession, or be held to a single shot while the United States peppers them with 26 shots of their own (eight on target) and a 10-0 advantage in corners.
Sure, breaking down an opponent that sits in a deep, compact block is never easy, and the United States was without its best player, Christian Pulisic, on Thursday.
But there remains the feeling that the United States does precisely what is supposed to do—in this case, beating an overmatched and eventually undermanned Trinidad and Tobago—and nothing more. No overachieving, no handling business without fraying nerves.
Perhaps that's splitting hairs after a win. But ask most USMNT fans what their takeaway from Thursday's match was and it would probably be some variation of, "Took them long enough."
That ultimately falls on Berhalter. Don't be deceived by the late goals from Pepi, Robinson and Reyna—this was not a relaxing evening for the USMNT.
But it should have been.