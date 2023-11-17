X

    Gio Reyna, Pepi, Robinson Applauded by USMNT Fans in Win vs. Trinidad and Tobago

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 17, 2023

    AUSTIN, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 16: Ricardo Pepi #9 of United States celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the CONCACAF Nations League Quarterfinal - Leg One between Trinidad & Tobago and United States at Q2 Stadium on November 16, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)
    Omar Vega/Getty Images

    It took 81 minutes, a Noah Powder sending-off and more aimless crosses and scuffed shots than one could count. But finally, mercifully, Ricardo Pepi bailed out the USMNT on Thursday night in the Nations League quarterfinals.

    His 82nd minute goal broke the dam for the United States in what was ultimately a 3-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago, giving them a three-goal advantage in aggregate in the two-leg matchup between the countries.

    USMNT - 📺 Watch on TNT / Telemundo @USMNT

    EL TREN ROLLING THROUGH TEXAS 🚂🚂🚂 <a href="https://t.co/QbE8eSjUgD">pic.twitter.com/QbE8eSjUgD</a>

    Given the USMNT's struggles to create viable chances up until that point against a Trinidad and Tobago side that unabashedly parked the bus and refused to move, Pepi's opening tally felt more like a reprieve than a celebration.

    But joy would follow. Antonee Robinson's wonder-strike just four minutes later—and his subsequent back flips to celebrate the moment—was a thing of pure beauty.

    USMNT - 📺 Watch on TNT / Telemundo @USMNT

    🚀🚀🚀 <a href="https://twitter.com/Antonee_Jedi?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Antonee_Jedi</a> 🚀🚀🚀 <a href="https://t.co/Qbbp6opd9x">pic.twitter.com/Qbbp6opd9x</a>

    And when Gio Reyna added a third, the job was well and truly done.

    USMNT - 📺 Watch on TNT / Telemundo @USMNT

    GIOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! <a href="https://t.co/2tIQk7W7KB">pic.twitter.com/2tIQk7W7KB</a>

    So those three players earned the plaudits on social media after the conversation, and justifiably so:

    Brian Sciaretta @BrianSciaretta

    Antonee Robinson was the MOTM. <br>- Pepi was lively off the bench<br>- I didn't think it was a good showing from Paredes and Tillman who were filling in on the wings.<br>- Balogun could have been better

    herculez gomez @herculezg

    I don't care who it's against. Pepi continues to find ways to score for this USMNT. <br><br>💅🏼

    herculez gomez @herculezg

    Gio Reyna and Weston McKennie have been the best players for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a>. Easily. <br><br>But Ricardo Pepi changed the game.

    Edgar Moreno 🇺🇸🇲🇽 @ConcacafEdgar

    Pepi always saving Berhalter

    Larry Henry Jr @lhenry019

    Antonee Robinson easily my MOTM tonight. Stellar goal, impressive delivery on the breakthrough Pepi goal. Created the most chances (5) and accurately completed more than 1/2 of his crosses. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a>

    Leander "same handle *elsewhere*" Schaerlaeckens @LeanderAlphabet

    Antonee Robinson looks like he'd quite happily spend another 90 minutes flying up and down that left flank.

    Christian De Block @ChristianDB122

    Three second half goals from Ricardo Pepi, Antonee Robinson and Gio Reyna gives the United States a 3-0 advantage going into the second leg Monday night. <br><br>Much better performance in the second half. Felt Brenden Aaronson and Pepi made a massive difference once again.

    Curtis Murry ⚽🇺🇸 @Jadentheman1

    Gio Reyna. He is him!!!

    Caleb Turrentine @CalebTurrentine

    An absolute Gio Reyna takeover tonight. Well deserved goal.

    But there is a deeper conversation to be had about Thursday's game. The United States solved the puzzle eventually, yes, but for long stretches they seemed so hapless and aimless while shuffling the pieces.

    The first half, to put it kindly, was a slog:

    Stu Holden @stuholden

    Man, flat first half. Width a major issue for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a>. Killing space for Gio/Balogun to operate. Lacking 1 v 1 ability wide- not gritting enough from Tillman/Paredes to draw and beat defenders. Crosses have been poor when in position

    Brian Sciaretta @BrianSciaretta

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a> first half recap: Zzzzzzzzzzzzzz

    Maximiliano Bretos @MaxBretosSports

    Oof that was a snoozer of a first half. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a> better walk up and snap out of it . This 2nd half kind of a big deal. <br>Pick up the pace.

    Alexi Lalas @AlexiLalas

    Horrible first half. Uninspired, unconnected, and unacceptable. If Berhalter wants to show he's evolved, make bold halftime changes that produce something different. Send a message that that was not nearly good enough. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a>

    And that comes back to Gregg Berhalter's tactics, as always. At home, up and goal and facing an inferior opponent in Trinidad and Tobago, yes, the United States found the goals they needed before the road rematch in this quarterfinal.

    Such conditions won't be the norm, of course. Tougher opponents won't allow the United States 75.6 percent of possession, or be held to a single shot while the United States peppers them with 26 shots of their own (eight on target) and a 10-0 advantage in corners.

    Sure, breaking down an opponent that sits in a deep, compact block is never easy, and the United States was without its best player, Christian Pulisic, on Thursday.

    But there remains the feeling that the United States does precisely what is supposed to do—in this case, beating an overmatched and eventually undermanned Trinidad and Tobago—and nothing more. No overachieving, no handling business without fraying nerves.

    Bryan Fischer @BryanDFischer

    This <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a> performance is like when you didn't study for the test, woke up late, but still wound up with a A after the teacher made it open book for the last 10 minutes.

    Perhaps that's splitting hairs after a win. But ask most USMNT fans what their takeaway from Thursday's match was and it would probably be some variation of, "Took them long enough."

    That ultimately falls on Berhalter. Don't be deceived by the late goals from Pepi, Robinson and Reyna—this was not a relaxing evening for the USMNT.

    But it should have been.