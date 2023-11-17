Yankees' Brian Cashman Not Worried Giancarlo Stanton Comments Will Impact FA Signings

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman isn't concerned that his comments regarding Giancarlo Stanton will affect the team's pursuit of Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (via Chris Kirschner of The Athletic).

When asked by reporters if he was worried about the comments considering Stanton and Yamamoto share the same agent, Cashman simply replied "I do not."

"He's going to wind up getting hurt again more likely than not because it seems to be part of his game," New York's general manager said on Monday in regards to Stanton, according to Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News.

He didn't completely disparage the former National League MVP, though.

"I know that when he's right and healthy -- other than this past year -- the guy's a great hitter and has been for a long time," Cashman said, per ESPN.

After appearing in 158 games during his first season in pinstripes, Stanton has only played more than 110 games in a year just one time since. His lack of availability has hurt the Yankees, as the team missed the postseason in 2023 by finishing with a record of 82-80. That's the team's lowest win total since 1995.

Stanton and Yamamoto's agent, Joel Wolfe, eventually responded to Cashman in a statement (per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic).

"I read the context of the entire interview," Wolfe said. "I think it's a good reminder for all free agents considering signing in New York both foreign and domestic that to play for that team you've got to be made of Teflon, both mentally and physically because you can never let your guard down even in the offseason."

With the Yankees looking for another ace alongside 2023 AL Cy Young Award-winner Gerrit Cole, Yamamoto already appears to be on their radar (via Jon Morosi of MLB Network).