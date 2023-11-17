MLB Trade Rumors: Reds Discussing Jonathan India Deal with 4 Other Teams

Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Reds are exploring possible trades for infielder Jonathan India and have been in discussions with three or four teams, according to MLB Network's John Morosi.

Morosi reported that while no deal is currently in place, talks between the sides have been active and that things have progressed over the course of the week for the 26-year-old.

India was selected No. 5 overall by Cincinnati in the 2018 MLB draft and made an immediate impact when he was called up ahead of the 2021 campaign. He went on to win NL Rookie of the Year.

Morosi reported earlier in the month that India was a bit of a hot commodity for team's around the league during the MLB GM Meetings. However, he also emphasized that the Reds didn't seem too keen on trading the young star.

"India is a popular name among execs at the MLB GM Meetings. Multiple teams have inquired to the Reds about his availability," Morosi tweeted. "Reds will listen to offers due to their position-player depth, but they value India highly and aren't motivated to move him."

India had a decent third campaign in the big leagues. In 119 games he batted .244/.338/.407 with 17 homers and 61 RBI.

The Reds may feel a little less unsure about dealing India thanks to the play of Matt McLain, who had an excellent debut season while serving as an extra infielder on the roster.

The 24-year-old rookie played just 89 games but made the most of the opportunity. He hit .290/.507/.338 with 16 homers and 50 RBI.

McLain is the latest piece of the Reds' excellent youth movement that's spearheaded by Elly de la Cruz.