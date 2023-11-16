Report: Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown to be Featured on Netflix Sequel to 'Quarterback'

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has been followed "for months" by NFL Films cameramen, according to The Detroit News' Justin Rogers.

That's because he is set to be featured in a sequel to the Netflix series "Quarterback," Rogers reported Thursday.

The sequel, which has not yet been officially announced, will follow the eight-episode docuseries that featured the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Minnesota Vikings' Kirk Cousins and then-Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota.

One of the producers on the original docuseries was former quarterback Peyton Manning's entertainment company Omaha Productions.

As of September, "Quarterback" had 3.3 million views and ranked third among original streaming shows in its first week, per the Hollywood Reporter's Julian Sancton. Manning said five days after the series debut it had been approved by Netflix for another season.

Manning reportedly initially wanted to feature more quarterbacks in the sequel, but had difficulty getting commitments from starters before the 2023 regular season.

"I think maybe some guys are thinking that it is going to be a distraction, even though I told a couple of them, 'I guarantee you'll win the Super Bowl like Mahomes if you do it,'" Manning said in September about recruiting players, per Sancton.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff is one of the players who turned down the opportunity, per Rogers.

Now it looks like the "Quarterback" sequel will be expanding its focus away from signal-calling.

St. Brown, who hosts a weekly podcast with his brother, Chicago Bears wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, was named to his first Pro Bowl last year after topping 1,100 receiving yards in his second NFL season.