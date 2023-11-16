2025 MLB All-Star Game Will Be Played at Atlanta Braves' Truist Park

Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images

The site of the 2025 MLB All-Star Game has been revealed, as commissioner Rob Manfred announced on Thursday that the Atlanta Braves' home at Truist Park will host the Midsummer Classic.

"I made the decision in 2021 to move the event, and I understand that—believe me—people had then and probably still have different views as to the merits of that decision," Manfred said, per The Athletic's Evan Drellich.

The Braves released a statement reacting to Thursday's announcement:

Manfred said back in July that Atlanta was "in the mix" to host the 2025 All-Star Game, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale. At the time, Camden Yards in Baltimore, the Rogers Centre in Toronto and Wrigley Field in Chicago were also under consideration. It had already been determined that the 2024 All-Star Game will be played at Global Life Field in Arlington, Texas and then it would head to Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia in 2026.

As Manfred stated, Atlanta was originally set to host the All-Star Game in 2021 before he moved it to Coors Field in Denver. The 2025 game will mark the third time it has been held in Atlanta, as it was held at Atlanta Stadium in 1972 and Turner Field in 2000.

Truist Park opened in 2017, and the following year, the Braves began a run of success as one of the top teams in the National League. Atlanta has won six straight NL East titles dating back to 2018 and won its fourth World Series in franchise history in 2021.