X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    Zach LaVine Trade Rumors: Nets Unlikely to Pursue Deal with Bulls amid Lakers Buzz

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVNovember 16, 2023

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 06: Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls dribbles up the court against the Utah Jazz during the first half at the United Center on November 06, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
    Michael Reaves/Getty Images

    Rumors and speculation are running rampant regarding the Chicago Bulls possibly trading two-time All-Star guard Zach LaVine, but the Brooklyn Nets reportedly aren't expected to be in the running for his services.

    According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, league sources said the Nets are "not likely" to pursue LaVine.

    Shams Charania and Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reported Tuesday that the Bulls have "increased openness" when it comes to possibly trading LaVine, and they named the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat as teams expected to have interest.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    Zach LaVine Trade Rumors: Nets Unlikely to Pursue Deal with Bulls amid Lakers Buzz
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon