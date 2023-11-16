Zach LaVine Trade Rumors: Nets Unlikely to Pursue Deal with Bulls amid Lakers Buzz

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Rumors and speculation are running rampant regarding the Chicago Bulls possibly trading two-time All-Star guard Zach LaVine, but the Brooklyn Nets reportedly aren't expected to be in the running for his services.

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, league sources said the Nets are "not likely" to pursue LaVine.

Shams Charania and Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reported Tuesday that the Bulls have "increased openness" when it comes to possibly trading LaVine, and they named the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat as teams expected to have interest.

