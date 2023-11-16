Ferris State HC Tony Annese Suspended for Players Smoking After 2022 Championship

Tim Heitman/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Ferris State head coach Tony Annese will miss his team's Division II playoff opener as he serves a one-game suspension he received after two of his players lit up celebratory cigars in the locker room after last year's national title victory.

The NCAA handed down the punishment in March. In addition to Annese's one-game ban, Ferris State had to pay a $2,500 fine along with $15,383 to the McKinney (Texas) Independent School District for cleaning and repairs to the locker room.

Beyond the cigar smoking, which occurred in a tobacco-free area, the Detroit News' Tony Paul reported at the time the NCAA also disciplined Annese and the school because some Bulldogs players had removed team stickers from the walls of the locker room.

"When I stopped feeling sorry for myself and start to put it into perspective, I know my team will be fighting for me on the sidelines," Annese said of his suspension to Alec Giannakopoulos of WOOD TV8. "... Self pity's the greatest form of self-destruction, so I just gotta suck it up, and be a big boy."

He joked that he could still attend Saturday's game if he purchased a ticket.

Ferris State will look to avenge its earlier loss to Grand Valley State in October. The Bulldogs fell behind by 35 points in the first half but got to within seven in the third quarter before allowing two touchdowns in the final frame.