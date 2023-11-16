Lakers Rumors: Zach LaVine Trade Interest is 'Real'; DeRozan, Caruso Also Eyed by LA

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

As the Los Angeles Lakers try to find a spark to help carry them forward this season, the Chicago Bulls have several potential trade candidates who could make an impact.

Per The Athletic's Jovan Buha, the Lakers have "real" interest in Zach LaVine at the right price.

Los Angeles would also be open to a reunion with Alex Caruso as well as a pursuit of DeMar DeRozan if the Bulls make them available.

As for what the Lakers might give up in a package for LaVine, Buha did note they "aren't interested" in including Austin Reaves.

The Lakers have no shortage of needs right now with a 6-6 record. They rank in the bottom half of the NBA in points per game, offensive rating, points allowed per game and defensive rating. They have the 10th-worst net rating in the league at minus-3.0.

There's been speculation about the Bulls tearing down their roster to rebuild for a while, but this is the first time it feels like there might be some smoke to the fire.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, there's been "increased openness" from the Bulls and LaVine about exploring trade opportunities with multiple teams looking into the situation.

The Lakers, Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers were cited as teams with potential interest in the two-time All-Star.

It's probably time for the Bulls to change things up. They fell to 4-8 after a 96-94 loss to the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night. The offense is supposed to be their primary source of success, but that unit currently ranks 25th in rating and 27th in points per game.

DeRozan would presumably be the easiest player to trade. The 34-year-old is making $28.6 million this season but is playing on an expiring contract. He's off to a slow start with a 43.4 field-goal percentage after shooting 50.4 percent in each of his first two seasons in Chicago.

Caruso is making $9.5 million this season and has a $9.9 million partial guarantee next season that becomes fully guaranteed on June 30. He spent the first four years of his career with the Lakers, helping them win an NBA title during the 2019-20 campaign.

There was a lot of discussion about how much of a mistake the Lakers made in letting Caruso leave as a free agent, especially in the wake of the move to acquire Russell Westbrook.

While never a star player, Caruso played a vital role in Los Angeles as a defensive-minded guard capable of making a bucket when his number was called.

LaVine would provide a boost to the offense in Los Angeles. He's averaging 21.7 points per game this season and has topped 20 points per game in each of the past six years.

It wouldn't necessarily be a seamless fit between LaVine and LeBron James because both of them are ball-dominant guards. LaVine is not known for being a passer, which could also create potential problems if he did end up with the Lakers.

Of course, a bigger problem for the Lakers could be finding a way to build a package strong enough to entice the Bulls. It's not a surprise they don't want to give up on Reaves just 12 games into this season, even though he's been moved to the bench amid a slow start.

How appealing are players like D'Angelo Russell, Gabe Vincent, Cam Reddish and Jaxson Hayes to a team like the Bulls? The Lakers have first-round draft picks in 2029 and 2030 available to trade, but is it smart business for them to include one or both of them for a good but limited player like LaVine?