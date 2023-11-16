Best NHL Player from Each Hockey Hotbed Country Ahead of Global Series in Sweden

2 of 8

It can be really easy to zero in solely on scoring when it comes to picking the best players. After all, goals and assists lead to wins more often than not and the guys that contribute the majority of points tend to be on winning teams.

Sometimes, though, guys who can pile up points can also defend their end of the ice as well as they can fill it up in the offensive zone. That's the reason Aleksander Barkov gets the call as the best player from Finland.

Since 2020-2021, the scoring battle amongst Finns has been between Barkov and Colorado's Mikko Rantanen and while Rantanen has scored more points (284 to 240), the points per-game rates between the two are really close. Rantanen scored 1.27 points per-game whereas Barkov is at 1.21. In that same amount of time, however, Barkov has been a superior defensive player and won the Selke Trophy in 2020-2021 as the league's best defensive forward.

It's beyond impressive to watch both of these players own the ice for their respective teams, but while Rantanen's scoring is impressive, Barkov's is also extremely good and he's shutting down opponents while he's at it.

And we haven't even gotten into how good Juuse Saros is either. But, we have to pick ONE and that's IT.