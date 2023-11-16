Early Takes on WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023 and the Match Card

Photo credit should read AMER HILABI/AFP via Getty Images

Survivor Series is one of WWE's most important events, leading the Raw and SmackDown brands into the slow winter season and setting the stage for the road to the Royal Rumble.

In 2023, the focus again shifts to the WarGames matches, with faction-style confrontation replacing brand supremacy.

While the premium live event will feature several undercard matches for championships, including dominant athletes like Gunther and Rhea Ripley defending their titles, all eyes will be on who will participate in the already announced men's WarGames match and when and if a women's version will be revealed.

Survivor Series 2023 Match Card...So Far

Gunther vs. The Miz for the Intercontinental Championship

Rhea Ripley vs. Zoey Stark for Women's World Championship

Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso and Sami Zayn vs. Damian Priest, Finn Bálor, Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh in the men's WarGames match

*Predicted winner italicized.

Men's WarGames Match Breakdown

WWE has already announced that Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso and Sami Zayn will take on The Judgment Day's Damian Priest, Finn Bálor, Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh at Survivor Series on November 25.

Rumors are swirling that Drew McIntyre could be added to the heel team, as he has been loosely affiliated with Ripley in recent weeks.

If the Scot does become the fifth man on The Judgment Day team, the babyface squad will be looking to add a Superstar of its own. While speculation about the possible addition of CM Punk to the roster has swirled for months, it's more likely to be the returning Randy Orton.

The Viper has been out of action since May 2022 due to a severe back injury, but rumors have surfaced that he could be scheduled for a return to in-ring action at Survivor Series.

WWE should announce Orton's return ahead of the show, though, as it would avoid any potential disappointment from the Chicago crowd if Punk doesn't return.

What About the Women's WarGames Match?

While no official match has been announced for the women, all signs point to a battle under the War Games simulation between Bayley, Iyo Sky, Asuka and the newly returning Kairi Sane versus Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi and one more Superstar.

The heel team has momentum on its side, fielding the WWE women's champion and three of the greatest female performers in wrestling history. The star power continues on the face side, but there is a major question on who the fourth woman will be at Survivor Series.

To match the sheer ability in the ring as the heel team, the faces need to reach deep into their bag of tricks and pull out Becky Lynch.

After a successful run with the NXT Championship, The Man needs something big at Survivor Series, and standing shoulder-to-shoulder with some of the biggest names on the roster is what WWE needs.

Now, whether she can get along with Flair and her other teammates remains to be seen. If the heels did win the WarGames match, it should be infighting between Lynch and Flair that cost them the win, setting up a feud moving forward for the winter that the fans can sink their teeth into.

How About the Rest of the Card?

WWE has already announced several other supporting matches, including Gunther versus The Miz for the Intercontinental Championship.

While this looks like a glorified squash match benefiting the champion, the story has been interesting and makes sense for this holdover spot. With that said, The Miz will be utterly destroyed at the PPV.

Zoey Stark will get the opportunity to shine against Ripley for the Women's World Championship.

There is little doubt Stark will take the loss, but another elite in-ring performance could continue building momentum. Ripley is one of the best parts of wrestling each week, but with a proper story and character development, Stark can be one of WWE's brightest stars.

As for potential matches that could be added to Survivor Series, LA Knight is coming off a devastating loss to Roman Reigns, but a victory over Solo Sikoa, who just dominated John Cena, would be a way to remedy his current lack of direction.

Another possible contest would be Carlito defending the honor of Rey Mysterio and battling Santos Escobar in a match that could be one of the best in-ring bouts on the card.