    MLB Rumors: Matt Chapman Interests Giants, Blue Jays in 2023 Free Agency

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IINovember 15, 2023

    MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 04: Matt Chapman #26 of the Toronto Blue Jays throws to first base on a ball hit by Max Kepler #26 of the Minnesota Twins during the second inning in Game Two of the Wild Card Series at Target Field on October 04, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
    David Berding/Getty Images

    Free agent third baseman Matt Chapman is drawing interest in his most recent team, the Toronto Blue Jays, as well as the San Francisco Giants.

    Jon Heyman of the New York Post provided the latest report during a chat with Lauren Shehadi of MLB Network on Wednesday (2:45 mark).

    In sum, the Giants have interested and already spoke with Chapman already. Chapman has a connection to the Giants in the form of his old-Oakland Athletics manager, Bob Melvin, who has now taken on the role as San Francisco's skipper.

    The Blue Jays also want Chapman back, although Heyman noted that the third baseman already rejected a nine-figure offer from Toronto before. TSN's Scott Mitchell provided a Nov. 10 report on that front.

    "The Jays haven't given up hope that Matt Chapman doesn't find the massive contract he's hoping for in free agency and would take something in the neighbourhood of $100 million over four or five years.

    "Considering he already turned down more than that from Toronto in the form of a long-term extension, it still seems unlikely that the Jays get their all-world defensive third baseman back, but it's not a foregone conclusion."

    Chapman, who turns 31 next April, is a four-time Gold Glove and two-time Platinum Glove winner. The seven-year MLB veteran hit .240 (.755 OPS) with 17 home runs and 54 RBI last season.

