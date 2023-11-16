B/R Fantasy Football's Game-by-Game Guide to Winning Week 11

14 of 14

Key Injuries

Technically, Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert is still listed as doubtful on the injury report., but he will miss Week 11 with a fractured forearm. Quarterback Jalen Hurts will play against the Chiefs, but he continues to be clearly hampered by a sore knee.

The Chiefs have no such issues. Reserve running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is questionable for Week 11, but he's not much of a factor in the offense anymore anyway.

Start of the Week

Rashee Rice, WR, Kansas City Chiefs [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,300]: Rice is as close as the Chiefs have to a No. 1 wide receiver this season. As good as the Eagles have been this year, there isn't a team in the NFL that has allowed more fantasy points per game to wideouts.

Sit of the Week

Isiah Pacheco, RB, Kansas City Chiefs [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,300]: For most of the season, Pacheco has been a serviceable fantasy RB2. But gaining yards on the ground is no small feat against an Eagles team that allows a league-low 66.3 rushing yards per game.



Sleeper

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, Kansas City Chiefs [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,100]: Rolling out Valdes-Scantling is essentially hoping that he and Patrick Mahomes will connect on a long touchdown pass. But isn't hope the fire that lights the souls of men or something like that?

Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High

Again, if you want one of the bigger names on these teams in a trade, they aren't going to come cheaply. Of the lot, though, Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith is likely the best chance at getting a productive fantasy asset at value. He hasn't met expectations this season, and he and A.J. Brown will have their hands full with an excellent Kansas City secondary on Monday.

Stat to Know

72. The number of targets Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has amassed this season. That's not the most among TEs (T.J. Hockenson has 95), but it's more than the No. 2 (Rice) and No. 3 (Skyy Moore) players in that category on Kansas City's roster combined.

As goes Kelce, so goes the Chiefs' passing attack in 2023. It's as simple as that.

