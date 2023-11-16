B/R Fantasy Football's Game-by-Game Guide to Winning Week 11November 16, 2023
B/R Fantasy Football's Game-by-Game Guide to Winning Week 11
There's one month left in the fantasy football regular season.
One month for 7-3 and 8-2 teams to lock up a high seed and a first-round bye; one month for 4-6, 5-5 and 6-4 teams to earn a postseason berth; and one month for 3-7 and 2-8 teams to make the most of a lost season and bring others down with them.
Of course, to accomplish any of those goals, fantasy managers have to do one thing first: Get a win in Week 11.
This column aims to help them do just that. Here you'll find a game-by-game guide containing everything you need (coupled with our weekly Big Board) to earn a victory in Week 11: Injury news, players to start and sit, sleepers and even guys who are (or should be) on the trade block.
This week, winning begins in Baltimore.
Fantasy points allowed and scored data courtesy of My Fantasy League.
Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens
Key Injuries
The injury issues for both these teams center around the wide receiver position. Bengals wideout Tee Higgins missed last week's loss to Houston with a hamstring problem, and he has already been ruled out for Thursday's game.
Baltimore wideout Odell Beckham Jr. missed some practice time this week with knee soreness, but that's been a weekly occurrence and hasn't cost him any game time yet. Devin Duvernay was also limited with a bad hamstring, and he's listed as questionable.
Start of the Week
Baltimore Ravens Defense [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,400]: The Bengals have been hot offensively, and Cincinnati isn't a great fantasy matchup. But even in games where it gives up yards and points, the Ravens defense makes enough big plays to stay fantasy-relevant.
Sit of the Week
Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,800]: Burrow has rebounded in a big way from a slow start to the season, but he's short-handed at wideout, and the Ravens have allowed the fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season.
Sleeper
Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Baltimore Ravens [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,600]: Beckham only caught one pass last week, but that was a 40-yard touchdown grab. The Bengals are a top-15 fantasy matchup for opposing wide receivers this season.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
Fantasy managers love the shiny new toy, and after rookie running back Keaton Mitchell found the end zone again last week, he's popular in fantasy circles. Use that to your advantage. He only had four touches last week, and the Ravens' backfield is unpredictable. If he somehow scores again, flip him for a player with less uncertainty swirling around them.
Stat to Know
173.1. That's the number of passing yards the Ravens have allowed per game this season: fourth-fewest in the NFL. The Cincinnati passing game has rebounded since Burrow's calf got healthy, and Baltimore may be without Marlon Humphrey. But the Ravens weren't easy to throw on even when the cornerback was out earlier this season. Temper expectations for the Bengals' aerial attack in Week 11.
Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers
Key Injuries
The Carolina Panthers don't need any problems in the passing game, but starting tight end Hayden Hurst is in the NFL's concussion protocol. However, wide receiver D.J. Chark is off the injury report after missing last week's game with an elbow injury.
Dak Prescott and the Dallas offense are rolling, and they will head to Charlotte in good shape offensively. No fantasy-relevant players of note appear in danger of missing Sunday's game.
Start of the Week
Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,600]: Pollard has been something of a fantasy disappointment this season, but a matchup with a Panthers team allowing the most fantasy points per game in the NFC to running backs this year should help jump-start things...at least for a week.
Sit of the Week
Adam Thielen, WR, Carolina Panthers [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,800]: After a red-hot start to the season, Thielen has cooled way off ahead of a terrible fantasy matchup with the Cowboys, Over the past month, he barely ranks inside the top-50 fantasy wideouts.
Sleeper
Brandin Cooks, WR, Dallas Cowboys [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,700]: The Panthers aren't a good fantasy matchup for wide receivers, but Cooks is coming off a monster game: nine catches for 173 yards and a touchdown against the Giants.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
Over the past month, no quarterback in the league has more fantasy points than Prescott. If he can keep that hot streak moving this week and you have another viable option at QB, shopping the veteran isn't a bad idea. Over the season's first six weeks, the Cowboys signal-caller was 19th in points at his position.
Stat to Know
12.54. That's the number of PPR points Pollard has averaged per game this season, which ranks 20th among running backs. He has averaged just 3.9 yards per carry and eclipsed 100 rushing yards just once this year, and last week's two scores on the ground were his first of the campaign. His first season as the unquestioned lead back in Dallas hasn't exactly gone according to plan.
Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions
Key Injuries
Good news has been in short supply in Chicago this season, but there's finally some in Week 11.
After a lengthy absence with a thumb injury, quarterback Justin Fields is expected to start Sunday at Ford Field. Whether he'll have Khalil Herbert at his disposal remains to be seen. The running back has returned to practice but hasn't been activated from injured reserve yet.
The Lions roll into this game fresh off a blowout win and relatively healthy. The only offensive player in danger of sitting Sunday is wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones, who has yet to make his Lions debut after being acquired from the Cleveland Browns at the trade deadline.
Start of the Week
Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,600]: Goff has been a better NFL quarterback than fantasy option this season, but the Bears have been soft against the pass—26th in passing yards per game allowed.
Sit of the Week
D'Onta Foreman, RB, Chicago Bears [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,600]: The Foreman ride was fun while it lasted, but with Herbert nearing a return and the Bears facing a Lions team allowing the fifth-fewest PPR points per game to running backs, it could be coming to a close.
Sleeper
Detroit Lions Defense [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,800]: The Lions defense has backslid the past couple of weeks. However, there's quite a bit of difference between taking on Lamar Jackson and Justin Herbert and facing a Bears defense allowing the third-most fantasy points per game to team offenses.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
David Montgomery and rookie Jahmyr Gibbs combine to form arguably the best one-two backfield punch in the NFL. Both are highly valuable and desirable fantasy assets, especially Gibbs. If your roster has a hole at another position, he is the kind of flashy asset who can be flipped for a startable running back and an upgrade at wide receiver, tight end or quarterback.
Stat to Know
228. The number of total yards Gibbs and Montgomery combined for last week against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Bears are second in the NFL in run defense this season, allowing just 76 yards per game on the ground. The NFL's No. 4 run game battling the league's No. 2 run defense is the most compelling matchup in this NFC North showdown.
Arizona Cardinals at Houston Texans
Key Injuries
The Houston Texans went into Cincinnati and won last week without a pair of offensive starters, as running back Dameon Pierce (ankle) and wide receiver Nico Collins (calf) both sat out. Pierce, wide receiver Robert Woods (foot) and wideout Noah Brown (knee) all missed practice Wednesday, while Collins and tight end Dalton Schultz (hamstring) were limited.
The Arizona Cardinals got quarterback Kyler Murray and running back James Conner back in Week 10, and another player is on track to return Sunday. After missing multiple games with a toe injury, running back Emari Demercado was back on the practice field Wednesday.
Start of the Week
Devin Singletary, RB, Houston Texans [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,300]: Singletary had one of the best games of his career last week in Cincinnati, carrying the ball 30 times for 150 yards. Dameon Pierce or no, Singletary is now Houston's No. 1 back headed into a favorable fantasy matchup with the Cardinals.
Sit of the Week
Marquise Brown, WR, Arizona Cardinals [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,300]: Brown was quiet in his first game of the season with Murray under center, and he now faces a Texans defense that ranks 20th in PPR points per game allowed to receivers this season.
Sleeper
Noah Brown, WR, Houston Texans [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,800]: Calling a wideout with 325 receiving yards over the past two weeks a "sleeper" may be pushing it, but Brown has been a significant part of the Texans offense of late. And even if Collins returns, he's earned more playing time (and targets).
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
This late in the season, any running back with a pulse has trade value, and Singletary's is at a season high after his big Week 10 performance. If he continues that success against a soft Cardinals run defense this week, it's a good time to shop him. Pierce is going to figure into things once healthy, and the Texans are 25th in the league in rushing this season.
Stat to Know
2,626. That's the number of passing yards Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has, which is the most in the AFC. He has been phenomenal as a rookie, leading the Texans to back-to-back last-second wins and ranking fifth in fantasy points per game among QBs. There may be two months left in the regular season, but the Offensive Rookie of the Year race is over.
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns
Key Injuries
The Cleveland Browns received devastating news Wednesday when quarterback Deshaun Watson was ruled out for the season after breaking a bone in his right shoulder in last week's win over the Baltimore Ravens. Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson will start Sunday against the Steelers, which is not good given what his first start of the season looked like.
While the Browns' entire season may have just been torpedoed, the Steelers could be getting healthier. Tight end Pat Freiermuth has been designated to return from injured reserve, although that doesn't mean he will play in Week 11. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson sat out practice Wednesday with a hand injury.
Start of the Week
Pittsburgh Steelers Defense [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,700]: The Browns were already allowing the sixth-most fantasy points per game to defenses, and now they will be rolling out a rookie quarterback who looked totally overmatched earlier this season against the Ravens.
Sit of the Week
Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,100]: Warren is fresh off a 100-yard rushing game against the Packers, but while Cleveland's offense may be a disaster, the Browns defense is, arguably, the best in the NFL.
Sleeper
Elijah Moore, WR, Cleveland Browns [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,500]: The Steelers have struggled against the pass this season, giving up the fifth-most PPR points per game to the wide receiver position. The Browns will have to throw the ball at least a little, right?
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
The loss of Watson has likely sent fantasy managers of Cleveland wideout Amari Cooper into panic mode. A bad game from Thompson-Robinson this week will only amplify that concern. But either he is going to be much better than in his first start, or the Browns will turn back to P.J. Walker under center. Either way, Cooper could at least be a cheaply available third wideout. He's shown some ability to be QB-proof.
Stat to Know
25.3. Thompson-Robinson's passer rating during that start against the Ravens in October. In that game, he completed 52.8 percent of his passes, tossed three interceptions and was sacked four times in a blowout loss. Granted, Walker wasn't good as the Browns' starter either, but the entire Cleveland offense could be circling the drain.
New York Giants at Washington Commanders
Key Injuries
Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel has been battling a toe injury for some time. It didn't keep him from playing last week, but his snap count was down and he was limited in practice Wednesday.
For the Giants, running back Saquon Barkley was limited with an ankle injury, wide receiver Jalin Hyatt sat out with a concussion, and quarterback Tommy DeVito carries a questionable tag into Week 11.
Start of the Week
Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,800]: McLaurin has been by far the Commanders' most reliable and consistent wide receiver this season, and the Giants are third in PPR points per game surrendered to wide receivers in 2023.
Sit of the Week
Logan Thomas, TE, Washington Commanders [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,700]: There isn't much going right for the Giants right now. But the team has been a tough fantasy matchup for tight ends, ranking 28th in PPR points per game allowed to the position.
Sleeper
Washington Commanders Defense [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,600]: The Commanders haven't been a good defensive football team this year. But no team has allowed more fantasy points per game to defenses, and the G-Men have already surrendered a whopping 54 sacks for the year.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
The notion of selling Giants running back Barkley for 70 cents on the dollar may not be inspiring, but the reality is that the New York offense isn't going to get better, and there's nothing to prevent opponents from loading the box against him. If you can get any kind of reasonable return for Barkley from an RB-needy team, it may be wise to admit the G-Men are a dumpster fire and move on.
Stat to Know
0. The number of receiving yards Commanders wideout Jahan Dotson had last week against the Seattle Seahawks. It's the second time this season that he has posted a goose egg. This week's matchup with New York's porous pass defense appears highly favorable on paper, but rolling Dotson out (despite the two big weeks he had in Weeks 8 and 9) is a fantasy play that carries considerable risk.
Los Angeles Chargers at Green Bay Packers
Key Injuries
The Los Angeles Chargers have already been hit hard by injuries to their pass-catchers, but things may have gotten ridiculous now. Wide receiver Keenan Allen (shoulder), tight end Gerald Everett (back) and tight end Donald Parham all missed Wednesday's practice.
The Packers have had all kinds of struggles offensively of late, and there are at least a couple injuries of note. Running back Aaron Jones continues to be limited in practice, and wide receiver Christian Watson is carrying a questionable tag.
Start of the Week
Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,200]: Jones hasn't met fantasy expectations in 2023, but Week 11 sets up well for him to post a solid stat line: The Chargers have given up the fourth-most PPR points per game to running backs this season.
Sit of the Week
Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers [DraftKings DFS Value: $9,000]: Provided he plays, Allen is a must-start in season-long fantasy leagues regardless of matchup. But he's a fade in DFS in Week 11. He is banged-up and draws a bottom-five fantasy matchup for his position with the Packers.
Sleeper
Christian Watson, WR, Green Bay Packers [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,600]: Watson has been a massive disappointment for fantasy managers in 2023. But he was a top-10 fantasy wideout from Week 10 on last year and now faces a Chargers defense that ranks dead-last in the league against the pass.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
The notion of dealing for either of Green Bay's top two wide receivers right now seems seriously unappealing. But if you can get Watson or Romeo Doubs on the cheap ahead of this week's plus matchup with the Chargers, they could pay for themselves in just a week. If the Green Bay passing game turns it around down the stretch, that one-week value could turn into a real bargain.
Stat to Know
81. That's the number of total yards AJ Dillon picked up on 10 touches last week for his second-best yardage effort of the season. Granted, almost half those yards came on one carry, but it still gets him on the "flex" radar at least against a Chargers defense allowing more yards per game than every team in the league bar the Denver Broncos.
Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars
Key Injuries
Other than a bruised ego after last week's beatdown at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers, the Jaguars are relatively healthy. The only real injury of note is wide receiver Zay Jones, who continues to be sidelined by a knee issue.
The Titans also have a wide receiver who has spent most of the season on the sidelines. Treylon Burks remains in the NFL's concussion protocol and didn't practice on Wednesday.
Start of the Week
Christian Kirk, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,000]: With Jones sidelined, Calvin Ridley's fantasy production has fallen off a cliff. But Kirk has been solid and gets a Titans pass defense that has given up the seventh-most PPR points per game to wideouts this season.
Sit of the Week
Evan Engram, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,300]: The Titans have given up plenty of fantasy points per game to wide receivers, but not so much to tight ends. Only the Cleveland Browns have surrendered fewer PPR points per game to the position in 2023.
Sleeper
Jacksonville Jaguars Defense [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,400]: The Jaguars got blasted last week by the 49ers, but they were a top-10 fantasy defense heading into that game courtesy of their penchant for taking the ball away this season.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
Ridley's first season with the Jaguars has been a big-time letdown, and he ranks 43rd in PPR points at the position after 10 weeks. At some point, one of two things is going to happen: Either Jones will return or Ridley will turn things around without him. He's just too talented not to. See if you can pick up Ridley at a discount while he's in this funk.
Stat to Know
28. Trevor Lawrence's ranking among fantasy quarterbacks in fantasy points per game over the last month. Last week's home meltdown against San Francisco skews those numbers a bit, but he has all of one game with multiple touchdown passes over his last eight starts. If he can stop that skid against a beatable Titans pass defense, shopping him to one of the many teams with issues at quarterback this season might not be a bad idea.
Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins
Key Injuries
Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (ankle/knee) was a spectator at practice early in the week and limited on Wednesday, but that was likely more veteran rest day than cause for fantasy concern. Fellow RB De'Von Achane hasn't been activated from injured reserve, but he's practicing. Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (knee) also said Miami's off week came at a perfect time for him to get healthy.
None of that is good news for the visiting Raiders, although the team is at least relatively healthy as it heads to Miami to try to slow down the league's No. 1 offense.
Start of the Week
Raheem Mostert, RB, Miami Dolphins [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,800]: Mostert missing practice likely isn't a concern. He produced just fine when Achane was on the field with him. And the Raiders rank inside the top 10 in PPR points per game allowed to running backs in 2023.
Sit of the Week
Jakobi Myers, WR, Las Vegas Raiders [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,100]: The Dolphins aren't a bad matchup for wide receivers. But the entire Vegas passing game sputtered under Aidan O' Connell last week, and when Meyers plays in the slot, he'll likely draw Jalen Ramsey in coverage.
Sleeper
Michael Mayer, TE, Las Vegas Raiders [DraftKings DFS Value: $2,700]: Mayer caught O'Connell's lone touchdown pass last week, and he takes on a Dolphins team that has allowed the 10th-most PPR points per game to tight ends this season.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
Mostert has been one of fantasy football's biggest values in 2023, and he leads all AFC running backs in PPR fantasy points. But he is also a 31-year-old back with an injury history and has De'Von Achane to contend with now. Mostert's fantasy value is likely at its zenith, and trading him for the right haul is worth considering.
Stat to Know
1,076. The number of receiving yards Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill has coming out of the bye week. That puts him on pace for 2,032 yards for the season, which would break both the mythical 2,000-yard mark and Calvin Johnson's single-season record for receiving yards. The Raiders actually rank toward the bottom of the league in PPR points per game allowed to wide receivers, but matchups haven't really mattered against Hill in 2023.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers
Key Injuries
It's still early in the week, but there are only two injuries of note in this game. Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield is nursing a thumb injury. But he is expected to practice this week, and the injury isn't believed to affect his availability for Sunday's matchup.
Wide receiver Mike Evans was also limited in practice with a quadriceps injury Wednesday, but his Week 11 availability isn't believed to be in jeopardy.
Start of the Week
Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers [DraftKings DFS Value: $7,200]: Aiyuk is well on his way to the best season of his professional career, and he should continue piling up numbers against a Buccaneers team allowing the fourth-most PPR points per game to wide receivers in 2023.
Sit of the Week
Baker Mayfield, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,300]: Mayfield doesn't just have a bum thumb. While he's been mostly solid this season, this week's matchup with the 49ers is a brutal one for quarterbacks from a fantasy perspective.
Sleeper
San Francisco 49ers Defense [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,900]: The 49ers defense has been surprisingly pedestrian fantasy-wise this season, but the team came out of the bye on fire. If Nick Bosa and the pass rush can get going, look out.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
Believe it or not, Buccaneers running back Rachaad White has worked his way into the top 10 at his position in fantasy points for the year. But he's also averaging a miserable 3.3 yards per carry and surviving on passing-game dump-offs. If you can find a trade partner willing to offer anything resembling a low-end RB1 or high-end RB2, haul in a deal. Moving on might be wise before Cinderella turns back into a pumpkin.
Stat to Know
2. The number of games in which 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey hasn't logged 20 or more PPR points this season. His record TD streak ended in last week's blowout win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he still managed 22 touches for 142 yards. The Bucs aren't an easy matchup for running backs—Tampa ranks sixth in the league against the run. But there hasn't been an opponent who has had much success in slowing down McCaffrey this year.
Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams
Key Injuries
There's good news for the Los Angeles Rams on the injury front coming out of the bye. Wide receiver Puka Nacua (knee) and quarterback Matthew Stafford (thumb) were limited in practice Wednesday, but both are tentatively expected to play on Sunday.
The Seattle Seahawks have a number of banged-up players, whether it's wide receivers DK Metcalf (ribs) and Tyler Lockett (hamstring) or running back Kenneth Walker. All three missed at least some practice time last week, and Lockett sat Wednesday. But all three also played against Washington in Week 10 and will likely feature again in Week 11.
Start of the Week
Darrell Henderson, RB, Los Angeles Rams [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,000]: Kyren Williams and Ronnie Rivers will be back in Week 12, but Henderson should draw at least one more start Sunday against a Seattle Seahawks team allowing the sixth-most PPR points per game to running backs.
Sit of the Week
Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams [DraftKings DFS Value: $7,100]: Injuries hampered the Seattle secondary early in the season, but only two teams have given up fewer PPR points per game to wide receivers over the past month. That's bad news for everyone's favorite rookie wideout in Week 11.
Sleeper
Tyler Higbee, TE, Los Angeles Rams [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,300]: While Seattle has been clamping down on wide receivers over the past month, the reverse has held true at tight end. Only two teams have allowed more PPR points per game to TEs over that same span.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
The Puka Nacua Express has gone off the rails with Stafford sidelined of late, and he has just six catches for 75 yards over the last two games combined. If he struggles in a bad matchup against the Seahawks, some managers who can't afford another loss may be willing to flip Nacua for a more "reliable" option. With Stafford about to come back, the rookie should rebound down the stretch run. If you can get that rebound at a discount, that's a good thing.
Stat to Know
369. The number of passing yards Geno Smith threw for last week against the Commanders, a season high and the third time this year that he has surpassed 300 passing yards in a game. It's been something of a rough season for Smith relative to a year ago, but facing a Rams team that has surrendered the eighth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks over the past four weeks, he has a good shot at making it two big outings in a row.
New York Jets at Buffalo Bills
Key Injuries
If panic counts as an injury, then the floundering Bills are all hurt. But in terms of actual physical maladies, they are in relatively good shape headed into a must-win contest with their AFC East rivals.
The Jets are similarly well-positioned, with one potentially major exception. Star wide receiver Garrett Wilson was listed as limited Wednesday with the elbow injury he sustained last week against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Start of the Week
Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,400]: Right now, Hall's running is the best thing the Jets have going on offense, and New York takes on a Bills defense that has surrendered the ninth-most PPR points per game to running backs this season.
Sit of the Week
Gabe Davis, WR, Buffalo Bills [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,500]: Davis is a feast-or-famine fantasy option on a good day. Facing Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed and a Jets pass defense allowing the fewest PPR points per game in the league to wide receivers is not a good day.
Sleeper
Tyler Conklin, TE, New York Jets [DraftKings DFS Value: $2,900]: The Bills aren't a particularly good fantasy matchup for tight ends, but Conklin has become the No. 2 option in the New York passing attack behind Garrett Wilson. As tight end dart throws go, you could do worse.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
There isn't much of interest in the trade market here you won't have to pay retail for. But if you're fortunate enough to have a pair of viable tight ends, Dalton Kincaid of the Bills could fetch a nice price in a trade. Being able to offer up a top-10 (at least) option at a thin position would put you squarely in a seller's market.
Seller's markets are good for the seller. How's that for hard-hitting analysis?
Stat to Know
36. That's the number of drives the Jets have gone without scoring a touchdown after kicking four field goals in last week's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The last time the Jets found the end zone was in the first quarter of a Week 8 win over the New York Giants. That's not a number that inspires a ton of confidence in players such as Hall and Wilson, although all streaks have to end eventually.
Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos
Key Injuries
The Vikings have a number of banged-up fantasy-relevant players. Wide receiver Justin Jefferson (hamstring) will reportedly do "a little more" this week than last, but there's no guarantee he'll be activated from injured reserve. Running back Alexander Mattison is in the concussion protocol and did not practice Wednesday. T.J. Hockenson is battling a rib injury, but he got in a limited practice session.
The Broncos are in better shape injury-wise. Only kick-returner Marvin Mims Jr. is hurt, and he was able to at least get in a limited practice session.
Start of the Week
Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,200]: Sutton's highlight-reel touchdown catch last week was his seventh of the season, and he now faces a Vikings team allowing the ninth-most PPR points per game to wide receivers this year.
Sit of the Week
Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,500]: As the season has worn on, Williams has looked more like his pre-injury self. But the Vikings have been surprisingly stout against the run, giving up the eighth-fewest PPR points per game to the position.
Sleeper
Ty Chandler, RB, Minnesota Vikings [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,800]: If Mattison can't clear the concussion protocol, Chandler would step in as the Vikings' lead back against a Broncos team that leads the league in PPR points per game surrendered to running backs.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
Over the past two weeks, Joshua Dobbs has been one of the best stories in the NFL and fantasy football's third-ranked quarterback. But he is also on his third team since August, so expecting him to continue to produce at anything resembling that pace just isn't realistic. Take advantage of the hype surrounding the 28-year-old.
Stat to Know
114.2. That's the number of receiving yards Jefferson was averaging per game before getting hurt, which was a career high for the 24-year-old. Sustaining that level of per-game production without Kirk Cousins isn't going to be easy, but Dobbs was able to keep Marquise Brown in low-end WR2 territory in Arizona. Getting Jefferson back for the stretch run is like getting an extra first-round pick in December, and teams that were able to weather his absence fairly well should be set to go on quite the stretch-run rip.
Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs
Key Injuries
Technically, Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert is still listed as doubtful on the injury report., but he will miss Week 11 with a fractured forearm. Quarterback Jalen Hurts will play against the Chiefs, but he continues to be clearly hampered by a sore knee.
The Chiefs have no such issues. Reserve running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is questionable for Week 11, but he's not much of a factor in the offense anymore anyway.
Start of the Week
Rashee Rice, WR, Kansas City Chiefs [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,300]: Rice is as close as the Chiefs have to a No. 1 wide receiver this season. As good as the Eagles have been this year, there isn't a team in the NFL that has allowed more fantasy points per game to wideouts.
Sit of the Week
Isiah Pacheco, RB, Kansas City Chiefs [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,300]: For most of the season, Pacheco has been a serviceable fantasy RB2. But gaining yards on the ground is no small feat against an Eagles team that allows a league-low 66.3 rushing yards per game.
Sleeper
Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, Kansas City Chiefs [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,100]: Rolling out Valdes-Scantling is essentially hoping that he and Patrick Mahomes will connect on a long touchdown pass. But isn't hope the fire that lights the souls of men or something like that?
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
Again, if you want one of the bigger names on these teams in a trade, they aren't going to come cheaply. Of the lot, though, Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith is likely the best chance at getting a productive fantasy asset at value. He hasn't met expectations this season, and he and A.J. Brown will have their hands full with an excellent Kansas City secondary on Monday.
Stat to Know
72. The number of targets Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has amassed this season. That's not the most among TEs (T.J. Hockenson has 95), but it's more than the No. 2 (Rice) and No. 3 (Skyy Moore) players in that category on Kansas City's roster combined.
As goes Kelce, so goes the Chiefs' passing attack in 2023. It's as simple as that.
Gary Davenport is a two-time Fantasy Sports Writers Association Football Writer of the Year. Follow him on Twitter, @IDPSharks.