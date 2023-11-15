Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete 2023 PPR Player Rankings for Week 11

Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete 2023 PPR Player Rankings for Week 11November 15, 2023
It seems like only yesterday that the Detroit Lions and the Kansas City Chiefs were kicking off the 2023 NFL season. But here we are, already headed into Week 11. In most fantasy leagues, there are only 3-4 weeks left in the regular season.
If you're 7-3 or better, the stretch run is a celebration of sorts. There's seeding and a potential first-round bye to play for, but unless the wheels fall off, you are playoff-bound.
Conversely, if you're 3-7 or worse, there's little left but playing out the string and maybe enjoying a little spoiler action. This analyst feels your pain—in 2021 and 2022, I was the site champion at Fantasy Sharks. In 2023, I am 2-8 and facing certain relegation next year.
Fantasy football can be cruel.
But there are lots of 6-4, 5-5 and 4-6 teams for which nothing is truly settled. Do well in the next month, and it's off to the playoffs. Do poorly, and it's game over.
We're here to help you get that final month of the season off to a good start with position-by-position rankings for PPR leagues, some matchups to target and avoid, and a list of the top 100 players overall for Week 11.
Fantasy points allowed and scored data courtesy of My Fantasy League.
Quarterbacks
Care to guess who the No. 1 scoring quarterback is in fantasy football since Week 6 in terms of both fantasy points and fantasy points per game?
It's not C.J. Stroud of the Houston Texans, although after back-to-back big games in last-minute comebacks, the legend of C.J. is growing.
It's not Joshua Dobbs of the Minnesota Vikings, although after leading the Vikings to consecutive victories, he's rapidly becoming a folk hero in the Twin Cities.
It's not Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles, Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills or Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, either.
No, over the past five weeks, the king of the fantasy quarterbacks is Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys—and that's with a bye week thrown in. In each of his last three games, Prescott has topped 300 passing yards and has thrown for at least three touchdowns.
This week's matchup with the Carolina Panthers isn't great in terms of fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks. But with Prescott and the Dallas offense rolling, he's an easy start for fantasy managers in Week 11.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Joshua Dobbs, Minnesota Vikings (vs. DEN) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,700]
What Dobbs has done over the past few weeks has been remarkable. His rushing ability only adds to his fantasy appeal. And Sunday night in Denver, Dobbs faces a Broncos defense that ranks eighth in fantasy points per game allowed to quarterbacks.
Sam Howell, Washington Commanders (vs. NYG) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,300]
Howell and the Commanders haven't been winning games, but the second-year signal caller has been posting big numbers, including 312 passing yards and three touchdowns against Seattle last Sunday. Now he gets a Giants secondary that Prescott carved up in Week 10.
BAD MATCHUPS
Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals (at BAL) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,800]
Burrow has eclipsed 340 passing yards and thrown a pair of touchdown passes in each of the past two games. But he has a banged-up wideout corps and draws a bad matchup with Baltimore's fourth-ranked pass defense on a short week.
Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at SF) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,300]
Mayfield has had his moments this season for fantasy managers, especially when the matchup is right. But this isn't one of those weeks. The 49ers are a bottom-five fantasy matchup for quarterbacks and just completely shut down Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars last week.
SLEEPER
Aidan O'Connell, Las Vegas Raiders (at MIA) [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,900]
O'Connell has won his last two starts, but he hasn't exactly lit up the stat sheet doing so. He's averaging about 175 passing yards per game with just one touchdown pass. But to have any chance against the Dolphins this week, O'Connell is going to have to throw the ball more.
WEEK 11 QUARTERBACK RANKINGS
1. Jalen Hurts, PHI (at KC)
2. Patrick Mahomes, KC (vs. PHI)
3. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (vs. LV)
4. Josh Allen, BUF (vs. NYJ)
5. Dak Prescott, DAL (at CAR)
6. Justin Herbert, LAC (at GB)
7. Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. CIN)
8. C.J. Stroud, HOU (vs. AZ)
9. Joe Burrow, CIN (at BAL)
10. Trevor Lawrence, JAX (vs. TEN)
11. Jared Goff, DET (vs. CHI)
12. Sam Howell, WAS (vs. NYG)
13. Brock Purdy, SF (vs. TB)
14. Kyler Murray, AZ (at HOU)
15. Geno Smith, SEA (at LAR)
16. Josh Dobbs, MIN (at DEN)
17. Russell Wilson, DEN (vs. MIN)
18. Justin Fields, CHI (at DET) [INJURED]
19. Deshaun Watson, CLE (vs. PIT) [INJURED]
20. Matthew Stafford, LAR (vs. SEA) [INJURED]
21. Jordan Love, GB (vs. LAC)
22. Will Levis, TEN (at JAX)
23. Baker Mayfield, TB (at SF) [INJURED]
24. Aidan O'Connell, LV (at MIA)
25. Kenny Pickett, PIT (vs. CLE)
26. Bryce Young, CAR (vs. DAL)
27. Zach Wilson, NYJ (at BUF)
28. Tommy DeVito, NYG (at WAS)
29. Matt Barkley, NYG (at WAS)
30. Carson Wentz, LAR (vs. SEA)
Running Backs
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery returned in Week 10 after a month-long layoff because of a rib injury. And after gouging the Los Angeles Chargers for 200 yards on the ground, Detroit now appears to possess the NFL's best one-two punch at running back, even if the Miami Dolphins might beg to differ.
The Jahmyr Gibbs fantasy fan club continues to swell, as the electrifying rookie had 112 total yards and a pair of touchdowns on 17 touches. But Montgomery was no slouch himself, carrying the ball 12 times for 116 yards, including a 75-yard score.
Some will view the touch split against the Bolts as a sign that Gibbs has usurped Montgomery as the team's No. 1 back, especially since he even saw some goal-line work. That may well be. I have the rookie ranked slightly higher in Week 11.
But it's worth nothing that this was Montgomery's first game back since Week 6. So, it wouldn't be surprising if that pendulum undulates back and forth moving forward based on game script.
At any rate, both backs are now weekly fantasy starters.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins (vs. LV) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,900]
There's a real possibility that De'Von Achane will return from injured reserve this week, but he and Mostert have shown they can coexist in the Miami backfield. Both could cook against the Raiders, who currently rank 29th in the NFL In run defense.
Devin Singletary, Houston Texans (vs. AZ) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,300]
Singletary had by far his best game as a Texan last week, carrying the ball 30 times for 150 yards and a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals. With Dameon Pierce (ankle) iffy to return this week, Singletary could see lead back duties in a favorable matchup for a second straight week, as Arizona ranks third in PPR points per game allowed to running backs.
BAD MATCHUPS
D'Onta Foreman, Chicago (at DET) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,600]: Foreman has been solid for both the Bears and fantasy managers during his time as Chicago's lead back. But between the potential return of Khalil Herbert and Detroit's third-ranked run defense on deck, he's an iffy fantasy play in Week 11.
Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs (vs. PHI) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,300]
Pacheco has had his moments in his second season, returning lower-end RB2 numbers in PPR formats. That's closer to his ceiling than his floor this week against the Eagles, who are surrendering a league-low 66.3 yards per game.
SLEEPER
Ty Chandler, Minnesota Vikings (vs. DEN) [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,800]
After Alexander Mattison left last week's game with a concussion, Chandler became Minnesota's No. 1 running back. His three yards per carry weren't especially impressive, but he scored a touchdown, and he's now set to face the NFL's worst run defense so far this season.
WEEK 11 RUNNING BACK RANKINGS
1. Christian McCaffrey, SF (vs. TB)
2. Austin Ekeler, LAC (at GB)
3. Breece Hall, NYJ (at BUF)
4. Saquon Barkley, NYG (at WAS)
5. Travis Etienne Jr., JAX (vs. TEN)
6. Raheem Mostert, MIA (vs. LV)
7. Tony Pollard, DAL (at CAR)
8. Josh Jacobs, LV (at MIA)
9. Jahmyr Gibbs, DET (vs. CHI)
10. James Conner, AZ (at HOU)
11. Kenneth Walker III, SEA (at LAR)
12. David Montgomery, DET (vs. CHI)
13. Aaron Jones, GB (vs. LAC)
14. D'Andre Swift, PHI (at KC)
15. De'Von Achane, MIA (vs. LV) [INJURED]
16. Derrick Henry, TEN (at JAX)
17. Joe Mixon, CIN (at BAL)
18. Brian Robinson Jr., WAS (vs. NYG)
19. Rachaad White, TB (at SF)
20. Devin Singletary, HOU (vs. AZ)
21. Jerome Ford, CLE (vs. PIT)
22. Jaylen Warren, PIT (at CLE)
23. Gus Edwards, BAL (vs. CIN)
24. Ty Chandler, MIN (at DEN)
25. Javonte Williams, DEN (vs. MIN)
26. James Cook, BUF (vs. NYJ)
27. Isiah Pacheco, KC (vs. PHI)
28. Kareem Hunt, CLE (vs. PIT)
29. Najee Harris, PIT (at CLE)
30. D'Onta Foreman, CHI (at DET)
31. Keaton Mitchell, BAL (vs. CIN)
32. Darrell Henderson Jr., LAR (vs. SEA)
33. Antonio Gibson, WAS (vs. NYG)
34. Royce Freeman, LAR (vs. SEA)
35. Chuba Hubbard, CAR (vs. DAL)
36. Khalil Herbert, CHI (at DET) [INJURED]
37. AJ Dillon, GB (vs. LAC)
38. Zach Charbonnet, SEA (at LAR)
39. Tyjae Spears, TEN (at JAX)
40. Rico Dowdle, DAL (at CAR)
41. Miles Sanders, CAR (vs. DAL)
42. Jerick McKinnon, KC (vs. PHI)
43. Joshua Kelley, LAC (at GB)
44. Dalvin Cook, NYJ (at BUF)
45. Justice Hill, BAL (vs. CIN)
46. Keaontay Ingram, AZ (at HOU)
47. Elijah Mitchell, SF (vs. TB)
48. Kenneth Gainwell, PHI (at KC)
49. Jaleel McLaughlin, DEN (vs. MIN)
50. Latavius Murray, BUF (vs. NYJ)
Wide Receivers
So far this season, this column has featured the ridiculous start of rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua. The record-setting pace of Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill. The statistical onslaught of A.J. Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles.
It's something of a golden age of elite receivers. However, despite the fact that CeeDee Lamb has spent much of the 2023 season inside the top 10 (or even top five) of receivers in PPR points, he has been overshadowed by some of the other big names at the position.
This week, though, it's Lamb's time to shine. With his 11 catches for 161 yards and a touchdown against the New York Giants on Sunday, Lamb became the first player in the Super Bowl era to catch double-digit passes and eclipse 150 receiving yards in three straight games, according to Nick Harris of the team website.
When asked by reporters after the game about the record, Lamb was also supremely humble about the achievement.
"I'm the top receiver in this game," he said. "There's no question about it. If there is, I'll see you again next week."
Gotta love wideouts.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers (vs. TB) [DraftKings DFS Value: $7,200]
Aiyuk is well on his way to having far and away the best season of his professional career. While Tampa's secondary looked better last week against Tennessee, the Buccaneers allowed 470 passing yards and five touchdowns to C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans two weeks ago.
Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders (vs. NYG) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,800]
The Washington wide receivers have been all kinds of inconsistent, although McLaurin has been easily the most consistent of the group. This week, the Commanders face a Giants secondary that the Dallas Cowboys just shredded.
BAD MATCHUPS
Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers (at CLE) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,000]
Johnson was a non-factor last week against the Green Bay Packers, catching just one of four targets for 17 yards. That isn't likely to change this week against a Browns defense that leads the league at just 151.1 passing yards allowed per game.
Adam Thielen, Carolina Panthers (vs. DAL) [DraftKings DFS Value: $7,500]
After a red-hot start to the season, Thielen has cooled off considerably as of late. He barely even ranks inside the top 40 in PPR points per game over the past month. A bottom-five fantasy matchup with the Cowboys isn't likely to spur a big-time bounce-back.
SLEEPER
Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers (vs. LAC) [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,600]
It's not exactly a stretch to call Watson a "sleeper" since the entire Green Bay offense has been taking a nap for a while now. But Watson's talent is still there, and the Chargers pass defense sits dead last in the NFL, allowing over 290 passing yards per game.
WEEK 11 WIDE RECEIVER RANKINGS
1. Tyreek Hill, MIA (vs. LV)
2. A.J. Brown, PHI (at KC)
3. CeeDee Lamb, DAL (at CAR)
4. Keenan Allen, LAC (at GB)
5. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (vs. CHI)
6. Ja'Marr Chase, CHI (at BAL) [INJURED]
7. Stefon Diggs, BUF (vs. NYJ)
8. Justin Jefferson, MIN (at DEN) [INJURED]
9. Cooper Kupp, LAR (vs. SEA)
10. Davante Adams, LV (at MIA)
11. Garrett Wilson, NYJ (at BUF)
12. Brandon Aiyuk, SF (vs. TB)
13. Mike Evans, TB (at SF)
14. Amari Cooper, CLE (vs. PIT)
15. Adam Thielen, CAR (vs. DAL)
16. DK Metcalf, SEA (at LAR)
17. Jaylen Waddle, MIA (vs. LV)
18. Puka Nacua, LAR (vs. SEA)
19. DeAndre Hopkins, TEN (at JAX)
20. Christian Kirk, JAX (vs. TEN)
21. Jordan Addison, MIN (at DEN)
22. DeVonta Smith, PHI (at KC)
23. Terry McLaurin, WAS (vs. NYG)
24. DJ Moore, CHI (at DET)
25. Jakobi Meyers, LV (at MIA)
26. Chris Godwin, TB (at SF)
27. Tyler Lockett, SEA (at LAR)
28. Deebo Samuel, SF (vs. TB)
29. Diontae Johnson, PIT (at CLE)
30. Courtland Sutton, DEN (vs. MIN)
31. Marquise Brown, AZ (at HOU)
32. Tank Dell, HOU (vs. AZ)
33. George Pickens, PIT (at CLE)
34. Noah Brown, HOU (vs. AZ)
35. Tyler Boyd, CIN (at BAL)
36. Zay Flowers, BAL (vs. CIN)
37. Jahan Dotson, WAS (vs. NYG)
38. Romeo Doubs, GB (vs. LAC)
39. Calvin Ridley, JAX (vs. TEN)
40. Jerry Jeudy, DEN (vs. MIN)
41. Christian Watson, GB (vs. LAC)
42. Brandin Cooks, DAL (at CAR)
43. Gabe Davis, BUF (vs. NYJ)
44. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, SEA (at LAR)
45. Rashee Rice, KC (vs. PHI)
46. Odell Beckham Jr., BAL (vs. CIN)
47. Trenton Irwin, CIN (at BAL)
48. Quentin Johnston, LAC (at GB)
49. Jayden Reed, GB (vs. LAC)
50. Elijah Moore, CLE (vs. PIT)
51. K.J. Osborn, MIN (vs. NO) [INJURED]
52. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, KC (vs. PHI)
53. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, TEN (at JAX)
54. Darnell Mooney, CHI (at DET)
55. Michael Gallup, DAL (at CAR)
56. Rondale Moore, AZ (at HOU)
57. Darius Slayton, NYG (at WAS)
58. Allen Lazard, NYJ (at BUF)
59. Khalil Shakir, BUF (vs. NYJ)
60. Brandon Powell, MIN (at DEN)
Tight Ends
Generally speaking, first-year tight ends are not expected to make a huge fantasy dent. There are exceptions, such as Kyle Pitts of the Atlanta Falcons in 2021. But for the most part, even highly regarded prospects at the position take time to acclimate to the NFL.
Someone forgot to tell the tight end class of 2023.
Sam LaPorta of the Detroit Lions has been a force all season long. He ranks fourth among all tight ends in receptions (47), fifth in receiving yards (474) and is tied for third in touchdowns (four). Meanwhile, with veteran Dawson Knox of the Buffalo Bills on IR with a wrist injury, fellow rookie Dalton Kincaid has been a top-five fantasy option over the past month.
The top three tight ends for the season are names we'd expect to see—T.J. Hockenson of the Minnesota Vikings, Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs and Mark Andrews of the Baltimore Ravens. But it would appear that youngsters like LaPorta and Kincaid aren't interested in waiting their turn.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders (at MIA) [DraftKings DFS Value: $2,700]
Mayer caught the Raiders' lone touchdown last week for his first NFL score. To keep up with the Miami Dolphins' high-powered offense, the Raiders are going to have throw this week in a favorable fantasy matchup for tight ends.
Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals (at HOU) [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,400]
McBride is coming into his own in his second season, especially since Zach Ertz went on injured reserve. He led the team in receptions (eight) and yards (131) last week in the thrilling, last-second win over Atlanta. The Texans have been one of the best fantasy matchups for tight ends this season.
BAD MATCHUPS
Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars (at TEN) [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,300]
Much like the Jacksonville offense as a whole, Engram was quiet against the San Francisco 49ers last week. He'll have to overcome a poor matchup to make some noise in Week 11, as only one team has allowed fewer PPR points per game to tight ends in 2023 than the Titans.
Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans (vs. AZ) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,000]
Schultz has been red-hot of late, with 14 receptions for 201 yards and a touchdown over the past two weeks. But after years of being at the top of the league in fantasy points per game allowed to tight ends, the Cardinals are 25th in that regard this season.
SLEEPER
Noah Fant, Seattle (at LAR) [DraftKings DFS Value: $2,900]
It's not a great week to be combing the depths of the tight end position looking for a spot starter. But Fant is the kind of athletic tight end who's capable of breaking a long one, and the Rams are 10th in PPR points per game allowed to tight ends this season.
WEEK 11 TIGHT END RANKINGS
1. Travis Kelce, KC (vs. PHI)
2. Mark Andrews, BAL (vs. CIN)
3. T.J. Hockenson, MIN (at DEN)
4. Sam LaPorta, DET (at CHI)
5. George Kittle, SF (vs. TB)
6. Dalton Kincaid, BUF (vs. NYJ)
7. Trey McBride, AZ (at HOU)
8. Evan Engram, JAX (vs. TEN)
9. Dalton Schultz, HOU (vs. AZ)
10. Cole Kmet, CHI (vs. DET)
11. David Njoku, CLE (vs. PIT)
12. Logan Thomas, WAS (vs. NYG)
13. Jake Ferguson, DAL (at CAR)
14. Luke Musgrave, GB (vs. LAC)
15. Pat Freiermuth, PIT (at CLE) [INJURED]
16. Tyler Higbee, LAR (vs. SEA)
17. Michael Mayer, LV (at MIA)
18. Tyler Conklin, NYJ (at BUF)
19. Donald Parham Jr., LAC (at GB)
20. Cade Otton, TB (at SF)
21. Chigoziem Okonkwo, TEN (at JAX)
22. Noah Fant, SEA (at LAR)
23. Adam Trautman, DEN (vs. MIN)
24. Hayden Hurst, CAR (vs. DAL)
25. Daniel Bellinger, NYG (at WAS)
26. Irv Smith Jr., CIN (vs. BAL)
27. Durham Smythe, MIA (vs. LV)
28. Tanner Hudson, CIN (at BAL)
29. Noah Gray, KC (vs. PHI)
30. Tommy Tremble, CAR (vs. DAL)
Kickers and Defenses
At first glance, one wouldn't think that a game which ended 33-31 would feature a pair of excellent fantasy performances defensively. But that's the thing about fantasy football. In most leagues, defensive scoring is geared more toward big plays like sacks and turnovers than points and yards allowed.
And in Sunday's wild shootout between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns, there was no shortage of big plays.
The hometown Ravens tallied four sacks, two takeaways and an interception return for a touchdown by safety Kyle Hamilton. Meanwhile, the Browns got three sacks and two interceptions, including a pick-six from cornerback Greg Newsome.
Add all of that up, and you have two of the top five fantasy performances of Week 10.
San Francisco's domination of the Jaguars in Jacksonville was the top stat line of the week, but sometimes wild can be just as good as stifling.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Brandon McManus, Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. TEN)
It may not be easy to trust McManus after last week's debacle against the San Francisco 49ers. But the Jaguars remain a talented offensive team, and no team in the AFC has allowed more fantasy points per game to kickers this season than the Titans.
Washington Commanders Defense (vs. NYG) [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,600]
The Commanders don't have a great defense, and they traded their two best edge-rushers away at the trade deadline. But considering how the Tommy DeVito-led Giants are playing offensively, they'll make any defense look like the '85 Bears.
BAD MATCHUPS
Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles (at KC)
Elliott currently ranks third among all kickers in fantasy points. But heading into Monday night's Super Bowl rematch, no NFL team has given up fewer fantasy points per game to kickers than the Chiefs.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defense (at SF) [DraftKings DFS Value: $2,700]
The Buccaneers are quietly 10th in the league in fantasy points among defenses after a strong showing against the Titans last week. But no team in the league has allowed fewer fantasy points per game to opposing defenses this season than the 49ers.
SLEEPER
Tennessee Titans Defense (at JAX) [DraftKings DFS Value: $2,500]
The Titans are 19th in total yards per game allowed. But they're only 10th in points allowed, and they're about to face a mistake-prone Jaguars team that has committed the fifth-most turnovers (17) in the league.
WEEK 11 KICKER RANKINGS
1. Jake Elliott, PHI (at KC)
2. Justin Tucker, BAL (vs. CIN)
3. Harrison Butker, KC (vs. PHI)
4. Tyler Bass, BUF (vs. NYJ)
5. Brandon McManus, JAX (vs. TEN)
6. Brandon Aubrey, DAL (at CAR)
7. Jason Myers, SEA (at LAR)
8. Dustin Hopkins, CLE (vs. PIT)
9. Evan McPherson, CIN (at BAL)
10. Riley Patterson, DET (vs. CHI)
11. Greg Joseph, MIN (at DEN)
12. Cameron Dicker, LAC (at GB)
13. Wil Lutz, DEN (vs. MIN)
14. Jake Moody, SF (vs. TB)
15. Greg Zuerlein, NYJ (at BUF)
16. Daniel Carlson, LV (at MIA)
17. Nick Folk, TEN (at JAX)
18. Joey Slye, WAS (vs. NYG)
19. Jason Sanders, MIA (vs. LV)
20. Matt Prater, AZ (at HOU)
21. Chase McLaughlin, TB (at SF)
22. Cairo Santos, CHI (at DET)
23. Matt Ammendola, HOU (vs. AZ)
24. Chris Boswell, PIT (at CLE)
25. Anders Carlson, GB (vs. LAC)
WEEK 11 DEFENSE RANKINGS
1. Dallas Cowboys (at CAR)
2. Cleveland Browns (vs. PIT)
3. Buffalo Bills (vs. NYJ)
4. Detroit Lions (vs. CHI)
5. San Francisco 49ers (vs. TB)
6. Washington Commanders (vs. NYG)
7. Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. TEN)
8. Baltimore Ravens (vs. CIN)
9. Miami Dolphins (vs. LV)
10. Pittsburgh Steelers (at CLE)
11. New York Jets (at BUF)
12. Denver Broncos (vs. MIN)
13. New York Giants (vs. WAS)
14. Seattle Seahawks (at LAR)
15. Minnesota Vikings (at DEN)
16. Philadelphia Eagles (at KC)
17. Kansas City Chiefs (vs. PHI)
18. Houston Texans (vs. AZ)
19. Arizona Cardinals (at HOU)
20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at SF)
21. Los Angeles Chargers (at GB)
22. Los Angeles Rams (vs. SEA)
23. Cincinnati Bengals (at BAL)
24. Green Bay Packers (vs. LAC)
25. Tennessee Titans (at JAX)
Top 100 Players Overall
Before we get to the top 100 players overall for PPR leagues in Week 11, it's time for the obligatory weekly notes and tips and such.
The first note is the same as always: There are no quarterbacks listed here. Even in this year of injuries and benchings under center, if you play in a "superflex" league and have a viable QB2, you're going to want to slot that quarterback in that flex spot much more often than not.
The second note is that this is another four-team bye week. The Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints are off this week, which means no Bijan Robinson, Jonathan Taylor, Rhamondre Stevenson or Alvin Kamara—and that's just at running back.
Finally, a quick word of advice. At this point in the season, many fantasy managers have little margin for error, if any. If your gut tells you that you should start or sit a player and you are convinced that I have that player ranked too high or too low, do it.
It's your team. What happens to it this week matters to one person—you.
WEEK 11 TOP 100 PLAYERS OVERALL
1. Tyreek Hill, WR, MIA (vs. LV)
2. Christian McCaffrey, RB, SF (vs. TB)
3. Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC (at GB)
4. A.J. Brown, WR, PHI (at KC)
5. CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL (at CAR)
6. Keenan Allen, WR, LAC (at GB)
7. Breece Hall, RB, NYJ (at BUF)
8. Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG (at WAS)
9. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, DET (vs. CHI)
10. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CHI (at BAL) [INJURED]
11. Travis Kelce, TE, KC (vs. PHI)
12. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, JAX (vs. TEN)
13. Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF (vs. NYJ)
14. Raheem Mostert, RB, MIA (vs. LV)
15. Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN (at DEN) [INJURED]
16. Tony Pollard, RB, DAL (at CAR)
17. Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR (vs. SEA)
18. Josh Jacobs, RB, LV (at MIA)
19. Davante Adams, WR, LV (at MIA)
20. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, DET (vs. CHI)
21. Garrett Wilson, WR, NYJ (at BUF)
22. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, SF (vs. TB)
23. James Conner, RB, AZ (at HOU)
24. Kenneth Walker III, RB, SEA (at LAR)
25. Mike Evans, WR, TB (at SF)
26. Amari Cooper, WR, CLE (vs. PIT)
27. David Montgomery, RB, DET (vs. CHI)
28. Adam Thielen, WR, CAR (vs. DAL)
29. DK Metcalf, WR, SEA (at LAR)
30. Aaron Jones, RB, GB (vs. LAC)
31. Jaylen Waddle, WR, MIA (vs. LV)
32. Mark Andrews, TE, BAL (vs. CIN)
33. Puka Nacua, WR, LAR (vs. SEA)
34. D'Andre Swift, RB, PHI (at KC)
35. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, TEN (at JAX)
36. De'Von Achane, RB, MIA (vs. LV) [INJURED]
37. Christian Kirk, WR, JAX (vs. TEN)
38. T.J. Hockenson, TE, MIN (at DEN)
39. Derrick Henry, RB, TEN (at JAX)
40. Joe Mixon, RB, CIN (at BAL)
41. Jordan Addison, WR, MIN (at DEN)
42. DeVonta Smith, WR, PHI (at KC)
43. Brian Robinson Jr., RB, WAS (vs. NYG)
44. Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS (vs. NYG)
45. DJ Moore, WR, CHI (at DET)
46. Rachaad White, RB, TB (at SF)
47. Sam LaPorta, TE, DET (vs. CHI)
48. Jakobi Meyers, WR, LV (at MIA)
49. Chris Godwin, WR, TB (at SF)
50. Devin Singletary, RB, HOU (vs. AZ)
51. George Kittle. TE, SF (vs. TB)
52. Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA (at LAR)
53. Deebo Samuel, WR, SF (vs. TB)
54. Jerome Ford, RB, CLE (vs. PIT)
55. Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT (at CLE)
56. Jaylen Warren, RB, PIT (at CLE)
57. Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN (vs. MIN)
58. Marquise Brown, WR, AZ (at HOU)
59. Dalton Kincaid, TE, BUF (vs. NYJ)
60. Tank Dell, WR, HOU (vs. AZ)
61. Gus Edwards, RB, BAL (vs. CIN)
62. George Pickens, WR, PIT (at CLE)
63. Noah Brown, WR, HOU (vs. AZ)
64. Ty Chandler, RB, MIN (at DEN)
65. Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN (at BAL)
66. Javonte Williams, RB, DEN (vs. MIN)
67. James Cook, RB, BUF (vs. NYJ)
68. Zay Flowers, WR, BAL (vs. CIN)
69. Trey McBride, TE, AZ (at HOU)
70. Jahan Dotson, WR, WAS (vs. NYG)
71. Isiah Pacheco, RB, KC (vs. PHI)
72. Romeo Doubs, WR, GB (vs. LAC)
73. Calvin Ridley, WR, JAX (vs. TEN)
74. Kareem Hunt, RB, CLE (vs. PIT)
75. Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN (vs. MIN)
76. Najee Harris, RB, PIT (at CLE)
77. Evan Engram, TE, JAX (vs. TEN)
78. Christian Watson, WR, GB (vs. LAC)
79. Brandin Cooks, WR, DAL (at CAR)
80. D'Onta Foreman, RB, CHI (at DET)
81. Gabe Davis, WR, BUF (vs. NYJ)
82. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, SEA (at LAR)
83. Dalton Schultz, TE, HOU (vs. AZ)
84. Keaton Mitchell, RB, BAL (vs. CIN)
85. Rashee Rice, WR, KC (vs. PHI)
86. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, BAL (vs. CIN)
87. Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, LAR (vs. SEA)
88. Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS (vs. NYG)
89. Trenton Irwin, WR, CIN (at BAL)
90. Quentin Johnston, WR, LAC (at GB)
91. Royce Freeman, RB, LAR (vs. SEA)
92. Jayden Reed, WR, GB (vs. LAC)
93. Elijah Moore, WR, CLE (vs. PIT)
94. Chuba Hubbard, RB, CAR (vs. DAL)
95. Khalil Herbert, RB, CHI (at DET) [INJURED]
96. AJ Dillon, RB, GB (vs. LAC)
97. Zach Charbonnet, RB, SEA (at LAR)
98. Cole Kmet, TE, CHI (vs. DET)
99. K.J. Osborn, WR, MIN (vs. NO) [INJURED]
100. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, KC (vs. PHI)
Gary Davenport is a two-time Fantasy Sports Writers Association Football Writer of the Year. Follow him on Twitter, @IDPSharks.