Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete 2023 PPR Player Rankings for Week 11

So far this season, this column has featured the ridiculous start of rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua. The record-setting pace of Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill. The statistical onslaught of A.J. Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles.

It's something of a golden age of elite receivers. However, despite the fact that CeeDee Lamb has spent much of the 2023 season inside the top 10 (or even top five) of receivers in PPR points, he has been overshadowed by some of the other big names at the position.

This week, though, it's Lamb's time to shine. With his 11 catches for 161 yards and a touchdown against the New York Giants on Sunday, Lamb became the first player in the Super Bowl era to catch double-digit passes and eclipse 150 receiving yards in three straight games, according to Nick Harris of the team website.

When asked by reporters after the game about the record, Lamb was also supremely humble about the achievement.

"I'm the top receiver in this game," he said. "There's no question about it. If there is, I'll see you again next week."

Gotta love wideouts.

GOOD MATCHUPS

Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers (vs. TB) [DraftKings DFS Value: $7,200]

Aiyuk is well on his way to having far and away the best season of his professional career. While Tampa's secondary looked better last week against Tennessee, the Buccaneers allowed 470 passing yards and five touchdowns to C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans two weeks ago.

Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders (vs. NYG) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,800]

The Washington wide receivers have been all kinds of inconsistent, although McLaurin has been easily the most consistent of the group. This week, the Commanders face a Giants secondary that the Dallas Cowboys just shredded.

BAD MATCHUPS

Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers (at CLE) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,000]

Johnson was a non-factor last week against the Green Bay Packers, catching just one of four targets for 17 yards. That isn't likely to change this week against a Browns defense that leads the league at just 151.1 passing yards allowed per game.

Adam Thielen, Carolina Panthers (vs. DAL) [DraftKings DFS Value: $7,500]

After a red-hot start to the season, Thielen has cooled off considerably as of late. He barely even ranks inside the top 40 in PPR points per game over the past month. A bottom-five fantasy matchup with the Cowboys isn't likely to spur a big-time bounce-back.

SLEEPER

Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers (vs. LAC) [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,600]

It's not exactly a stretch to call Watson a "sleeper" since the entire Green Bay offense has been taking a nap for a while now. But Watson's talent is still there, and the Chargers pass defense sits dead last in the NFL, allowing over 290 passing yards per game.

WEEK 11 WIDE RECEIVER RANKINGS

1. Tyreek Hill, MIA (vs. LV)

2. A.J. Brown, PHI (at KC)

3. CeeDee Lamb, DAL (at CAR)

4. Keenan Allen, LAC (at GB)

5. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (vs. CHI)

6. Ja'Marr Chase, CHI (at BAL) [INJURED]

7. Stefon Diggs, BUF (vs. NYJ)

8. Justin Jefferson, MIN (at DEN) [INJURED]

9. Cooper Kupp, LAR (vs. SEA)

10. Davante Adams, LV (at MIA)

11. Garrett Wilson, NYJ (at BUF)

12. Brandon Aiyuk, SF (vs. TB)

13. Mike Evans, TB (at SF)

14. Amari Cooper, CLE (vs. PIT)

15. Adam Thielen, CAR (vs. DAL)

16. DK Metcalf, SEA (at LAR)

17. Jaylen Waddle, MIA (vs. LV)

18. Puka Nacua, LAR (vs. SEA)

19. DeAndre Hopkins, TEN (at JAX)

20. Christian Kirk, JAX (vs. TEN)

21. Jordan Addison, MIN (at DEN)

22. DeVonta Smith, PHI (at KC)

23. Terry McLaurin, WAS (vs. NYG)

24. DJ Moore, CHI (at DET)

25. Jakobi Meyers, LV (at MIA)

26. Chris Godwin, TB (at SF)

27. Tyler Lockett, SEA (at LAR)

28. Deebo Samuel, SF (vs. TB)

29. Diontae Johnson, PIT (at CLE)

30. Courtland Sutton, DEN (vs. MIN)

31. Marquise Brown, AZ (at HOU)

32. Tank Dell, HOU (vs. AZ)

33. George Pickens, PIT (at CLE)

34. Noah Brown, HOU (vs. AZ)

35. Tyler Boyd, CIN (at BAL)

36. Zay Flowers, BAL (vs. CIN)

37. Jahan Dotson, WAS (vs. NYG)

38. Romeo Doubs, GB (vs. LAC)

39. Calvin Ridley, JAX (vs. TEN)

40. Jerry Jeudy, DEN (vs. MIN)

41. Christian Watson, GB (vs. LAC)

42. Brandin Cooks, DAL (at CAR)

43. Gabe Davis, BUF (vs. NYJ)

44. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, SEA (at LAR)

45. Rashee Rice, KC (vs. PHI)

46. Odell Beckham Jr., BAL (vs. CIN)

47. Trenton Irwin, CIN (at BAL)

48. Quentin Johnston, LAC (at GB)

49. Jayden Reed, GB (vs. LAC)

50. Elijah Moore, CLE (vs. PIT)

51. K.J. Osborn, MIN (vs. NO) [INJURED]

52. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, KC (vs. PHI)

53. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, TEN (at JAX)

54. Darnell Mooney, CHI (at DET)

55. Michael Gallup, DAL (at CAR)

56. Rondale Moore, AZ (at HOU)

57. Darius Slayton, NYG (at WAS)

58. Allen Lazard, NYJ (at BUF)

59. Khalil Shakir, BUF (vs. NYJ)