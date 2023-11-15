Rudy Gobert: If Draymond Green 'Knew How to Choke' It Could've Been 'Way Worse'

AP Foto/Jed Jacobsohn

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert spoke Wednesday about his spat with Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green during the T-Wolves' 104-101 road win on Tuesday.

Less than two minutes into the game, Warriors wing Klay Thompson and Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels got tied up and refused to let go of each other, leading to a melee that saw Green put Gobert in a chokehold from behind.

Green, Thompson and McDaniels were all ejected, and Gobert gave his take on the incident, telling The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski and Sam Amick the following regarding Green: "It was a long time, and if he knew how to choke it could have been way worse. His intention was to take me out."

Gobert went on to play 35 minutes in the win, finishing with nine points on 2-of-8 shooting, plus 13 rebounds, three blocks and two assists.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.