Rory McIlroy Resigns From PGA Policy Board amid LIV Merger

David Cannon/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy is reportedly no longer a player director of the PGA Tour's policy board.

According to Mark Schlabach of ESPN, McIlroy announced his decision in a letter written to the policy board. His term was expected to last through 2024, but that is no longer the case following this decision.

The timing is particularly notable given the state of golf at the game's highest level.

Much of the discourse surrounding the sport the past two years has centered on the feud between the PGA Tour and the LIV Golf League, which was financed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

While many of the game's biggest stars took massive contracts to play for LIV, McIlroy stuck with the PGA Tour and was one of its biggest advocates. He also publicly criticized LIV and its members multiple times.

However, as Schlabach noted, the PGA Tour controversially decided to create the framework for a partnership with LIV Golf in June. McIlroy was given just hours of advance notice before it was officially announced and expressed his disappointment with the entire situation in the aftermath.

"It's hard for me to not sit up here and feel somewhat like a sacrificial lamb and feeling like I've put myself out there and this is what happens," he said.

As for his role on the policy board, he also said he didn't really enjoy it when he spoke to reporters Tuesday.

"Not particularly, no," McIlroy said. "Not what I signed for whenever I went on the board. But yeah, the game of professional golf has been in flux for the last two years. Again, the overall game I think is in really good shape. But everyone focuses on this top level because it is what it is, and it's an entertainment product and it's a show, but the faster that it gets rectified, I think the better for everyone."

Tiger Woods, Charley Hoffman, Webb Simpson, Peter Malnati and Patrick Cantlay are still player directors.