Where Do Josh Allen and C.J. Stroud Rank Among NFL's Top QBs Entering Week 11?

4 of 6

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

21. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks: That 52.7 passer rating on third down is really hurting a veteran who is trying to prove 2022 wasn't a fluke.

20. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears: The sample's a little smaller thus far this year and only Jones has been under more pressure than Fields when the third-year first-round pick has been healthy, but there still hasn't been enough progress in terms of production through the air.

19. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Somewhat quietly, Mayfield ranks near the top of the league with a 107.7 passer rating on third down. The former top pick has also fared well in the second half of one-score games and on deep passes, while his more broad rate-based stats have been solid as well. Maybe there's still hope for him.

18. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams: The Rams have become somewhat of a mess and now Stafford's hurt. His track record helps, but a 64.5 passer rating in the second half of one-score games is still indicative of things not being right. Is he toast at the age of 35?

17. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: Maybe we're being too hard on Allen considering his track record, but what the hell is going on? Dude is extremely well-supported in that offense and is just making mistake after mistake. His league-high 11 interceptions are a big reason the Bills have been such an utter flop in 2023.

16. Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints: Carr still doesn't make many mistakes, but he doesn't really win you games. He's just...there.