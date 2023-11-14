Trade Packages for Zach LaVine and Every Top Chicago Bulls Trade Asset

1 of 4

AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The Deal: Alex Caruso for Julian Strawther, Reggie Jackson, Vlatko Čančar and a 2030 first-round pick swap

Haynes could be on to something with the idea of Caruso in Milwaukee. Without Jrue Holiday at the point of attack, the Bucks defense has been dreadful.

But No Dunks' Trey Kirby brought up another contender Caruso could help: the Denver Nuggets.

It may be a little early to bail on Denver's experimental bench led by role players on rookie contracts like Christian Braun and Peyton Watson. And Reggie Jackson has at least been solid in his new role as backup point guard. But Caruso undeniably raises the short-term ceiling of this second unit, and he's one of the best perimeter defenders in the league.

Plus, a fairly reliable outside shot and the ability to create a bit off the dribble would make Caruso a viable replacement for Bruce Brown (who signed with the Indiana Pacers this past offseason). Being under contract through 2024-25 is a bonus too.

Of course, giving up rookie Julian Strawther, who is 6'7" and averaged a team-leading 17.8 points in the preseason, a first-round pick swap, a relatively reliable backup 1 in Jackson and Nikola Jokić's friend Vlatko Čančar may seem steep, but the Nuggets need to take advantage of the title window that's open now.

Čančar is out with a torn ACL and is mostly here for salary-matching purposes. Caruso and rookie Jalen Pickett can cover the backup guard minutes. And there is still plenty of potential on the wing in Braun, Watson and Hunter Tyson.

For Chicago, the 6'7" Strawther is an interesting shooter with decent size for a wing. He's also just 21 years old. He's likely the biggest get here, but a pick swap in 2030, when Jokić and Jamal Murray will both be past their primes, could prove valuable too.