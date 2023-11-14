NHL GMs Discuss Potential Rule Changes to Generate More Offense in Overtime

Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

The NHL is looking to make changes to its 3-on-3 overtime format in order to generate more offense, according to ESPN's Greg Wyshynski.

The league's 32 general managers met Tuesday in Toronto to discuss changes to the overtime period, which currently includes 3-on-3 action for five minutes before going to a shootout if the game remains deadlocked.

Since the NHL changed overtime to 3-on-3 from 5-on-5 nine years ago, play has become "more meticulous," Wyshynski wrote, and the biggest issue is that players aren't in the attacking zone enough during the period.

"It's become a puck possession game now. Winning the opening draw is a big thing," Dallas Stars general manager Jim Nill said. "Coaches are very good and players are good, and they're finding different ways to do things. We just want to make sure that excitement's still there."

Arizona Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong added: "The purpose of overtime is to end the game [before the shootout], and we need to make sure that continues to progress."

Among the solutions discussed was the option to restrict players from skating back into their own zone, creating a "half-court" version of 3-on-3, and the potential of putting a timer on players to make sure they clear the defensive zone quickly.

However, NHL vice president of hockey operations Colin Campbell said the NHL is still in favor of the 3-on-3 overtime format and that the league hasn't discussed any major changes to the OT period.

"We haven't gotten to whether it should be longer or whether we should get rid of the shootout," he said. "We don't mind the format."

General managers are now tasked with asking their players and coaches for ideas and suggestions about creating more offense in overtime. Suggestions will be presented at the GM meeting in March, according to Wyshynski.