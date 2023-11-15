3 Players Raiders Must Cut in 2024 NFL Offseason

1 of 3

AP Photo/John Locher

A lot of things have already changed since Josh McDaniels was fired and Antonio Pierce took over. The fact that Hunter Renfrow is no longer involved in the offense hasn't.

Renfrow saw just one target in the Sunday Night Football win and only had three against the Giants the week before. On the season, he's averaging just two targets per game and he has just 13 receptions on the year.

When the Raiders signed Jakobi Meyers this offseason it was hard to envision both receivers commanding large roles in the offense. Although Meyers was a former Patriots player with connections to McDaniels, he appears to be a part of the offense moving forward.

The same can't be said for Renfrow. The problem is that he's set to be paid like an integral part moving forward. The receiver carries a $13.7 million cap hit for next season, but only $5.5 million of it is guaranteed.