Warriors' Stephen Curry Has No Structural Damage from Knee Injury; Out vs. Thunder

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors announced guard Stephen Curry will be re-evaluated later in the week after an MRI of his right knee didn't show any structural damage.

For now, he'll remain out of action as Golden State prepares to play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported that Curry suffered a sprain his right knee and would undergo further testing.

Earlier in the day, Curry was ruled out of what proved to be a 104-101 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves due to right knee soreness. He notably took a hard fall during his team's road matchup with Minnesota two days earlier and appeared to favor the knee afterward.

The 35-year-old Curry has enjoyed a tremendous 15th NBA season, averaging 30.7 points on 48.8 percent shooting (44.6 percent from three-point range) 4.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

He's carried a 6-6 Warriors team that's largely struggled offensively thus far outside of his play. Of note, Chris Paul has shot just 37.6 percent from the field, and Andrew Wiggins has only made 15.2 percent of his threes. Only one Warrior (Klay Thompson) averages more than 12 points as well.

Ultimately, playing without Curry for any period of time is a tough blow for this team. The two-time NBA MVP and nine-time All-Star has shown no signs of slowing down and has simply been tremendous once again.