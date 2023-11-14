DeMar DeRozan Rumors: Bulls Eye New Contract; Star Wants to See Team's Direction

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls could look very different at this time next season, and DeMar DeRozan reportedly wants to see what the team's direction will be before committing to the organization.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on the Bulls and noted both the team and Zach LaVine are open to "exploring a trade." That would leave DeRozan as the remaining primary star, although his contract expires at the end of the season.

"The Bulls and DeRozan have discussed an extension, but the sides remain apart on years and salary, and the 34-year-old DeRozan wants to see where the team goes before committing to a return," Charania wrote.

That DeRozan would be hesitant to commit to the Bulls comes as no surprise.

Chicago brought him aboard ahead of the 2021-22 season and seemed to have a core capable of competing in the Eastern Conference with LaVine, DeRozan, Nikola Vučević, Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso. And that group was the No. 1 seed in the East for long stretches of the first half of that season before falling to the No. 6 seed down the stretch.

Ball's injury was partially to blame for the setback, and he didn't play all of last season and is still sidelined. Chicago has never been the same even with the other core pieces still in place, and things have gotten stale during a 4-7 start in 2023-24.

There is a clear ceiling in place, and the Bulls would likely be better off turning toward a rebuilding effort given the uncertainty about Ball's health and trade rumors circulating around LaVine.

At this stage of his career, the 34-year-old DeRozan likely wouldn't be interested in a rebuild.

The six-time All-Star and three-time All-NBA selection is missing a championship from an otherwise excellent resume that also includes time with the Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs.