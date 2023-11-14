NBA Trade Rumors: Bulls Exploring Zach LaVine Deal; Lakers, 76ers, Heat Linked

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Zach LaVine's time in the Windy City could be nearing an end.

LaVine and the Chicago Bulls have "increased openness" about exploring a trade, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania, who added that NBA teams "are probing the availability" of the veteran guard.

Charania added on The Rally that the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers all have a "level of interest."

LaVine has been included in numerous trade rumors since before the 2023-24 season began. However, rumors have seemingly picked up amid Chicago's disappointing 4-8 start to the year.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported Friday on NBA Today that "scouts are jamming themselves into Bulls games because they realize that at some point, the Bulls may break this team up."

The Bulls held "exploratory talks" centered on LaVine during the offseason, according to K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago, who added Tuesday that "players are very aware change could be afoot if matters don't improve."

The Athletic's Darnell Mayberry also reported Tuesday that the Bulls "won't have the same roster in a month. Change feels imminent in Chicago."

LaVine has been in Chicago since the 2017-18 campaign after beginning his career with the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Bulls have been mired in mediocrity since, making the playoffs just once in that span.

The 76ers had already been linked to LaVine following the trade that sent James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers. But considering the franchise is atop the Eastern Conference with an 8-1 record, it's unclear if the Sixers are still open to making a deal for the veteran.

John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia reported Tuesday that the 76ers "will look into" acquiring LaVine but that the franchise is "happy with the way the team is playing right now and would probably lean towards waiting until the trade deadline for a big trade to see if there are any needs or injury issues."

"I'm told the Sixers like the depth they have now are and the Bulls high salary players may not be a fit," Clark added.

Despite Chicago's struggles, LaVine is having a solid statistical season. He's averaging 21.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 11 games while shooting 40.9 percent from the floor and 30.9 percent from deep.