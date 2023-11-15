ATP Finals 2023: Wednesday's Top Storylines to Watch After Tuesday's Results

0 of 2

Giampiero Sposito/Getty Images

Tuesday's set of results were particularly unfortunate for Stefanos Tsitsipas, who already had injury concerns going into the match.

Within his first service game, the Greek looked immobile and eventually had to retire down 2-1 in the first set to Holger Rune.

Tsitsipas's injury opens the door for alternate Hubert Hurkacz to compete in the ATP Finals going forward.

Hurkacz, who was the No. 7 seed here in 2021 and an alternate last year, is 0-3 in his three career ATP Finals matches.

In the afternoon, the match that was on everyone's minds lived up to the hype.

Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner combined for 83 winners, 35 aces, and just 25 errors.

The two also finished with 109 total points each.

After 3 hours and 11 minutes, it was the home crowd favorite in Sinner who pulled off the rarity, not only halting Djokovic's 19-match win streak but also picking up his first win in the head-to-head with the Serbian and handing him just his sixth overall loss this year.

The win also put Sinner in command of the Green Group.

With the tournament nearly halfway over, today offers more opportunities for the four players in action.

While Carlos Alcaraz will look to get back on the winning end of things and avoid a fourth consecutive loss, Daniil Medevdev and Alexander Zverev will each look to take control of the Red Group.