    Report: Texas' Quinn Ewers Hasn't Made 2024 NFL Draft Decision: 'A Long Way to Go'

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVNovember 14, 2023

    FORT WORTH, TX - NOVEMBER 11: Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns looks to pass against the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
    Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

    Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers is reportedly on the fence in deciding whether to declare for the 2024 NFL draft.

    Pete Thamel of ESPN reported Ewers has had "early conversations" about returning to Texas but noted there is "a long way to go."

    A redshirt sophomore, Ewers is in his second season as Texas' primary starting quarterback. He's thrown for 2,232 yards and 14 touchdowns against four interceptions while leading the Longhorns to a 9-1 record.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

