Report: Texas' Quinn Ewers Hasn't Made 2024 NFL Draft Decision: 'A Long Way to Go'

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers is reportedly on the fence in deciding whether to declare for the 2024 NFL draft.

Pete Thamel of ESPN reported Ewers has had "early conversations" about returning to Texas but noted there is "a long way to go."

A redshirt sophomore, Ewers is in his second season as Texas' primary starting quarterback. He's thrown for 2,232 yards and 14 touchdowns against four interceptions while leading the Longhorns to a 9-1 record.

