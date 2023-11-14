Juan Soto Trade Rumors: Padres Have 'Discussed' Options If They Choose to Deal Star

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

On the heels of a disappointing season that saw them miss the playoffs, the San Diego Padres have reportedly talked internally about the possibility of trading star outfielder Juan Soto.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, trading Soto is the "only logical end point" for the Padres, and they have "internally discussed their options" regarding a Soto trade.

Passan added that the Padres would want "near-major league-ready" starting pitchers back as part of a Soto deal, and he listed the New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs and Seattle Mariners as teams that could make such an offer.

The upcoming 2024 season marks Soto's final year of arbitration before being eligible for free agency, and Passan noted that Soto is likely to be awarded a salary of around $33 million in his last year under team control.

During the 2022 season, the Padres took a big swing by acquiring Soto and first baseman Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals for a bevy of prospects, including James Wood, CJ Abrams, MacKenzie Gore, Robert Hassell and Jarlin Susana.

It was a ton for San Diego to give up since Soto did not agree to a new contract as part of the trade, but the Padres landed an elite player.

In parts of five seasons with the Nats, Soto was a two-time All-Star, three-time Silver Slugger Award winner, one-time batting champion and one-time World Series champion.

The 25-year-old slugger paid instant dividends, as he helped the Padres reach the 2022 National League Championship Series where they fell to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Soto followed that up with one of his best statistical seasons in 2023, as he slashed .275/.410/.519, led the NL in walks with 132, hit a career-high 35 home runs, drove in 109 runs and scored 97 runs en route to an All-Star selection and Silver Slugger Award.

Despite that and the immense amount of talent around Soto, the Padres went just 82-80 and failed to reach the postseason.

The failures of 2023 have led to reports that the Padres plan to shed a significant amount of salary ahead of the 2024 campaign.

Per Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, the expectation is that the Padres will reduce their payroll by 20 percent, down to around $200 million.

Trading Soto would put a significant dent in that number, and it would also allow the Padres to recoup some of the prospect capital they lost by trading for him.