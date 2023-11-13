X

NBA

    Hawks' Trae Young Announces Birth of Daughter Teal Dove Young in IG Photo

    zach bacharContributor INovember 13, 2023

    MEXICO CITY, MX - NOVEMBER 9: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks talks to the media after the game against the Orlando Magic as part of 2023 NBA Mexico Games on November 9, 2023 at Arena Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico.
    Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images

    Atlanta Hawks' star Trae Young announced the birth of his daughter, Teal Dove Young, in an Instagram photo on Monday.

    Young posted a photo of his newborn as well as his first child, his son Tydus. He also shared the post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

    Trae Young @TheTraeYoung

    Mama brought you into this world ! <br>Now Tydus &amp; Dada are gonna forever protect you in this world🫶🏽<br>Teal Dove Young💝 <a href="https://t.co/KSyxGVaAOB">pic.twitter.com/KSyxGVaAOB</a>

    Young initially announced on his podcast that he and his fiancée were pregnant with their daughter in July. The 25-year-old was excited to teach his son about being an older brother, as the two-time All-Star has two younger sisters of his own.

    "Now that I'm having a daughter, it's going to be crazy," he said, per Dhani Joseph of the New York Post. "I remember my little sister, so now I'm going about to teach Tydus how to be a big brother, a protector. So it's going to be a cool process."

    Young is averaging 24.4 points and 10.2 assists per game in 2023, helping lead the Hawks to a 5-4 record.

