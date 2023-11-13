Hawks' Trae Young Announces Birth of Daughter Teal Dove Young in IG Photo

Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images

Atlanta Hawks' star Trae Young announced the birth of his daughter, Teal Dove Young, in an Instagram photo on Monday.

Young posted a photo of his newborn as well as his first child, his son Tydus. He also shared the post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Young initially announced on his podcast that he and his fiancée were pregnant with their daughter in July. The 25-year-old was excited to teach his son about being an older brother, as the two-time All-Star has two younger sisters of his own.

"Now that I'm having a daughter, it's going to be crazy," he said, per Dhani Joseph of the New York Post. "I remember my little sister, so now I'm going about to teach Tydus how to be a big brother, a protector. So it's going to be a cool process."