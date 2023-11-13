Shohei Ohtani Rumors: Angels Free Agent 'Would Be Very Intrigued' to Play for Braves

Shohei Ohtani's free agency is far and away the most intriguing storyline in baseball this offseason, and it sounds like the two-way superstar is prioritizing winning as he makes his decision about where to play next.

"I think those type of ball clubs that are showing a willingness to compete and contend, whether it's the Chicago Cubs—I even had someone tell me in the last week or so that Shohei would be very intrigued about playing for the Atlanta Braves," MLB Network's Jon Morosi said Monday. "Now, I don't expect the Braves to sign him as their priority is upgrading the pitching staff for 2024. But that gives you an idea of where his thought process is."