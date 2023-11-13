Best Scheme Fits and Projected Contracts for Top 2024 NFL Free Agents

10 of 10

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Best Scheme: 4-3 Base Defense



Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones tops our board because of his scheme versatility. He's capable of playing inside or out and in a variety of defensive systems.



Under then-defensive coordinator Bob Sutton, Jones racked up 15.5 sacks in 2018, mostly playing as a 3-4 defensive end. Under current defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, he plays on the edge and at defensive tackle in a 4-3-oriented base defense.



Jones is coming off his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl season and already has 5.5 sacks and 18 quarterback pressures through eight games.



"I can play inside. I can play outside. I'm very comfortable with it," Jones said, per The Athletic's Nate Taylor.



Really, Jones should interest any team that doesn't already have an elite defensive front. However, he'll have more value in a four-man front that can play him at multiple positions.



The Bears, Browns and Cincinnati Bengals are teams that utilize 4-3 fronts that would benefit from adding a versatile player like Jones. The decision may come down to money for the 29-year-old.



According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Jones isn't trying to top Aaron Donald's market-leading three-year, $95 million contract. However, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him command close to that on the open market.



Jones is arguably the best and most versatile player at his position, and he's likely looking at his last chance for a lucrative, long-term deal.



Contract Projection: Three Years, $88 Million

